Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Domestic Flights to Delhi Not Banned, Says Centre After Kejriwal's Announcement; Death Toll in India Rises to 7

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The government has placed nearly all of urban India under a lockdown, shutting down major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru as it placed restrictions in 75 coronavirus-affected districts across the country.
Nearly one billion people around the world were confined to their homes on Sunday, as the coronavirus death toll crossed 13,000 and factories were shut in worst-hit Italy after another single-day fatalities record.
Mar 22, 2020 7:40 pm (IST)
Bangladesh Pledges to Contribite $1.5 Mn to SAARC Fund | Bangladesh pledges to contribute $1.5 million to the SAARC Emergency Fund for coronavirus proposed by Narendra Modi with an initial offer of $10 million from India to help combat the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic in the region.
Mar 22, 2020 7:34 pm (IST)
Domestic Flights To & From IGIA to Continue: DGCA | Domestic flights to and from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will continue to operate and the airport will remain functional, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.
Mar 22, 2020 7:30 pm (IST)
Pope Francis said he will this week deliver an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter - and called for worldwide prayer to respond to the coronavirus crisis. Francis made the surprise announcement in his weekly Angelus message, which he has been delivering from inside the Vatican over the internet and television instead of before crowds in St. Peter's Square.
Mar 22, 2020 7:27 pm (IST)
People clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mar 22, 2020 7:24 pm (IST)
We will decide on nominal rates for groceries, vegetables and dairy products. If some vendor is found selling items for a higher rate than the prescribed one, stringent action will be taken against them: Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Mar 22, 2020 7:22 pm (IST)
IAF HQ Reduce Manpower by Around 50% | Indian Air Force has reduced manpower in IAF Headquarters by almost 50% in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of officers would also be reduced by 25-30%: Indian Air Force officials.
Mar 22, 2020 7:19 pm (IST)
The government arranged 100-bed isolation ward in every constituency and 200-bed isolation ward in every district headquarters. So far, six positive cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, of which one was discharged and his condition is now stable: Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Mar 22, 2020 7:17 pm (IST)
Andhra Moving Towards Lockdown: Jagan Reddy | Andhra Pradesh is moving towards a lock down. All Public Transport will be shut, unless in emergency cases. Non essential and commercial shops will be shut till march 31: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Mar 22, 2020 7:15 pm (IST)
Six New Cases in Karnataka Today | Karnataka reported six new cases today. Three were from Bengaluru, and one each from Mangalore, Chikkaballapur and Dharwad. Except the Chikkaballapur case, all others had returned from abroad.
Mar 22, 2020 7:08 pm (IST)
A young Buddhist nun is measured the body temperature by a member of Yangon City Development Committee during a public awareness for prevention of the novel coronavirus at a market in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP photo)
Mar 22, 2020 7:07 pm (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi thanks doctors, nurses, technicians, bio- technicians, medical workers, support staff & healthcare volunteers who have worked on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.
भारत और पूरे विश्व में कोरोना वाइरस से जंग लड़ रहे सभी डाक्टरों, नर्सों, तकनीक विशेषज्ञों, जैव तकनीक के विशेषज्ञों, मेडिकल कर्मियों, मेडिकल सह कर्मियों, स्वास्थ्य सेवकों/ सेविकाओं और सफाईकर्मियों को धन्यवाद।
SC to Work Through Video Conference | The Supreme Court will start working through video-conferencing tomorrow due to the coronavirus outbreak. Lawyers will argue through video-conferencing.
Mar 22, 2020 6:58 pm (IST)
Both Government and Private sector should pay it's employees the salary during the lock down period. We are shutting down Anganwadis. However, we're working on how to get meals to the kids: Telangan chief minister KCR
Mar 22, 2020 6:57 pm (IST)
Evaluation of Exam Papers on Hold in Telangana | KCR All Telangana government employees need not come to work. Only people associated with essential services will have to come to work. However, other department workers can come to work on rotational basis- at a time 20 percent employees can come. Evaluation of exam papers will also be put on hold: KCR
Mar 22, 2020 6:43 pm (IST)
15 More Cases in Kerala | Kerala reports 15 more cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of active cases to 64. A number of districts in the state have been placed under lockdown.
Mar 22, 2020 6:38 pm (IST)
Do Not Start Celebrating: Modi | Although the Janata Curfew will be suspended at 9 pm today, we must not start celebrating. Do not consider this to be a success. This is the beginning of a long battle. Today, the citizens of this country have proved that they are capable, and if they decide, they can overcome the biggest of obstacles: Narendra Modi
आज का #JantaCurfew भले ही रात 9 बजे खत्म हो जाएगा, लेकिन इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि हम सेलिब्रेशन शुरू कर दें। इसको सफलता न मानें। यह एक लम्बी लड़ाई की शुरुआत है। आज देशवासियों ने बता दिया कि हम सक्षम हैं, निर्णय कर लें तो बड़ी से बड़ी चुनौती को एक होकर हरा सकते हैं।
Telangana Under Lockdown Till March 31: KCR | The entire state of Telangana will be placed under lockdown till March 31, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao says. "We will permit only one person to come out of the house," he says. KCR further adds details of how food items will be rationed. "12 kgs of rice will be distributed to all white ration card holders, and they will be given Rs 1,500 each," he says.
Mar 22, 2020 6:31 pm (IST)
Europe Cases Top 1,50,000 | According to AFP Europe reported over 1,50,000 cases of coronavirus. With at least 152,117 cases, including 7,802 deaths, Europe is the continent worst hit by the pandemic, ahead of Asia which has 96,669 declared cases, including 3,479 deaths.
Mar 22, 2020 6:29 pm (IST)
Essential Services Will Remain Functional: Kejriwal | Essential services will remain functional. Print and electronic media will continue operations. Food items, milk and grocery stores will also continue operations. Take-away and home delivery from restaurants will be allowed: Arvind Kejriwal.
Mar 22, 2020 6:23 pm (IST)
Delhi Under Total Lockdown Till March 31 | From 6am onwards, Delhi to go on lockdown till March 31. No public transport, taxis, autos and rickshaws will run, and 25 percent of DTC buses to run for essential services. Shops, commercial services, weekly bazars and borders will be sealed (except for essential items). Interstate bus and train stand suspended, while international flights, construction activities and religious places will be closed. I request people to stay indoors: Arvind Kejriwal.
Mar 22, 2020 6:19 pm (IST)
Essential Services in J&K | Staring at a lockdown amid coronavirus fears, Jammu & Kashmir declares as essential services the following:
- Supply of groceries
-Supply of fresh fruits and venetables
- Petrol and diesel at petrol pumps
- Supply of milk and dairy products
- Supply of cattle fodder
- medicines and pharmaceuticals
- Health services
- Manufacturing health and medical equipment
- Telecom operators
- Newspapers
- Post offices
-Loading/ unloading of wheat and rice at FCI and food depots
- Transportation of essential commodities through national and state highways
Mar 22, 2020 6:10 pm (IST)
China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong wishes India and early victory over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pay tribute to all those who have contributed to the fight against #COVID19. Wish #India an early victory over the epidemic.
The raging pandemic has forced lockdowns in 35 countries, disrupting lives, travel and businesses as governments scramble to shut borders and unleash hundreds of billions in emergency measures to avoid a widespread virus-fuelled economic meltdown.
More than 300,000 infections have been confirmed worldwide, with the situation increasingly grim in Italy where the death toll spiked to more than 4,800 -- over a third of the global total.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a closure of all non-essential factories in a late-night TV address on Saturday.
The Mediterranean nation of 60 million is now the epicentre of the disease, which first emerged in central China late last year before marching out to the rest of the world.
Italy has now reported more deaths than mainland China and third-placed Iran combined, and it has a death rate of 8.6 percent among confirmed COVID-19 infections -- significantly higher than in most other countries.
Across the Atlantic, more than a third of Americans were adjusting to life in various phases of lockdown, including in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Other parts of the United States are expected to ramp up restrictions as well.
"This is a time of shared national sacrifice, but also a time to treasure our loved ones," US President Donald Trump said. "We're going to have a great victory."
As world leaders have vowed to fight the pandemic, the number of deaths and infections has continued to rise, especially in Europe -- now the main coronavirus hotspot.
Spain reported a 32 percent spike in new deaths on Saturday, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warning that the nation needs to prepare for "very hard days ahead".
Fatalities in France jumped to 562 as police officials said helicopters and drones were being deployed to boost the government's attempts to keep people in their homes.
The unprecedented measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 have shredded the international sports calendar, and pressure is mounting on Olympic organisers to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games.
The pandemic has bludgeoned global stock markets, and the United States -- the world's biggest economy -- is preparing a huge emergency stimulus package that could top $1 trillion.
Millions have been ordered to stay home in the United States.
New Jersey on Saturday followed several states in telling residents to stay indoors.
And in neighbouring New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that the disruption is likely to last for months, not weeks.
"I don't think it's possible in a city of this size for people to maintain it for much longer than three weeks before they start losing it," Yona Corn, a 35-year-old singer, told AFP.
"I think there's going to be a big mental health crisis. I worry about what's going to happen to people." The US Food and Drug Administration also approved the first coronavirus test that can be conducted entirely at the point of care for a patient -- and deliver results in 45 minutes.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative for the coronavirus, his press secretary tweeted Saturday. The couple had taken the test after one of Pence's staffers contracted the illness.
The drastic confinement measures follow the example of China, where the lockdown of Hubei province appears to have paid off. Wuhan, Hubei's capital, is where the virus was first detected.
France, Italy, Spain and other European countries have ordered people to stay at home, threatening fines in some cases, while Australia on Sunday told citizens to cancel domestic travel plans.
Britain has told pubs, restaurants and theatres to close and warned citizens to stop panic-buying.
China reported its first local infection in four days on Sunday. While the number of cases in the mainland has slumped dramatically since the crisis began, there are fears in Asia of "imported" cases from other hotspots like Europe.
Thailand on Sunday reported its highest daily rise in cases, taking its total to nearly 600, while India went into lockdown with a one-day nationwide "self-imposed curfew".
While the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions are the hardest hit by the virus, the WHO has warned that young people are also vulnerable.
Accurate COVID-19 figures are difficult to reach because many of the victims suffered from other illnesses, and infection rates are uncertain because of a lack of testing in many countries.
The coronavirus has infected more than 1,000 across Africa too, where healthcare systems are limited and social distancing measures are difficult in crowded cities.
The Middle East also remains on high alert, where Iran -- which suffered a major outbreak -- reported 123 deaths on Saturday. But the Islamic Republic has refused to join the rest of the world in imposing heavy restrictions.
El Salvador joined several central and South American countries in imposing quarantine measures on Saturday, as Colombia announced its first coronavirus death.