Over 200 Passengers of Dubai-bound Flight Offloaded After UK Man on Board Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Sources at the Kochi airport said the man, part of a group of 19 tourists, was vacationing in Munnar.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: Over 200 passengers aboard a Dubai-bound Emirates flight were offloaded at the Kochi airport after a flyer tested positive for coronavirus. The man, a native of United Kingdom, was under surveillance but had reached the airport with a group of people without informing the authorities.
Sources at the Kochi airport said the man, part of a group of 19 tourists, was vacationing in Munnar.
As soon as authorities received information, all the passengers were offloaded from the flight that was about to depart.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pic of Baby Saif Ali Khan Looking Exactly Like Taimur Goes Viral
- Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh Reunite Over Dinner, See Fun-filled Pics
- Sanjay Dutt and Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 2 to Release on October 23
- Coronavirus Chaos: Top Shuttlers Say BWF Putting Players at Risk, Taking Things Too Lightly
- English Premier League Hit by Coronavirus, Suspended Til April 4