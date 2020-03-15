Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Over 200 Passengers of Dubai-bound Flight Offloaded After UK Man on Board Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sources at the Kochi airport said the man, part of a group of 19 tourists, was vacationing in Munnar.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
Over 200 Passengers of Dubai-bound Flight Offloaded After UK Man on Board Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Representative Image (Reuters)

Thiruvananthapuram: Over 200 passengers aboard a Dubai-bound Emirates flight were offloaded at the Kochi airport after a flyer tested positive for coronavirus. The man, a native of United Kingdom, was under surveillance but had reached the airport with a group of people without informing the authorities.

Sources at the Kochi airport said the man, part of a group of 19 tourists, was vacationing in Munnar.

As soon as authorities received information, all the passengers were offloaded from the flight that was about to depart.

whatsapp

