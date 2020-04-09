Coronavirus: LG Asks Officials to Strictly Implement Containment Strategy in High Risk Zones

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed officials to strictly implement containment strategy in high risk zones amid the coronavirus outbreak.

During a meeting with officials of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, health department, police and others, Baijal said capacity building of medical professionals along with all protective measures for clinical management should continue.

During the meeting, all participants including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials wore masks, a day after the government made it mandatory for people to wear them when outdoors.

During the meeting, the health department officials said the government has secured supply of 3500 Personal Protective Equipments per day and 28000 N95 masks per week for frontline health workers and health professionals.

According to a statement issued by the LG office, Baijal stressed on containment action plan, sharing best practices and continued focus on contact tracing and tracking.

"Strict geographical quarantine with preventive control, rigorous contact tracing and enhanced surveillance should be the priority at the moment," the statement quoting Baijal said.

The health department also informed that at present, 3734 beds were available for COVID-19 patients at LNJP, RGSSH, GTB, DDU hospitals, private hospitals, including Max Super Specialty Hospital, Sir Gangaram Hospital and Apollo Hospital).

It stated that 5995 ASHAs and 1278 ANMs have been trained as second line of support.

As per direction of the central government, a list of retired government and private medical professionals has been circulated to all hospitals with the instruction to engage them on requirement basis.

The LG directed the Delhi Police to assist the health department in using technology to track mobile numbers of people who are under home quarantine.

The statement said that during the meeting, Police Commissioner SN Srivastava said 23 violators of home quarantine have been booked under 188 and have been sent to quarantine centres.

