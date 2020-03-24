Coronavirus like Fire, Tough to Stop Once It Begins to Spread: PM Modi Warns Country

New Delhi: The SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads like fire and is difficult to stop once the chain of transmission begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned citizens on Tuesday during his address to the nation in which he announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown. Modi said even countries like Italy and United States, which are known for their best medical services, have been unable to control the spread.

“The World Health Organization says one infected person can infect hundreds in just a week, this virus spreads like fire, it is difficult to stop it once it spreads,” he said.

“WHO has also said that it took 67 days for the virus to infect one lakh people. After that in just 11 days, one lakh more people were infected," he said. "What is scarier is that from two lakh infected people, it spread to a total of three lakh in a matter of just four days. From this, you can estimate how fast the coronavirus spreads. When it begins to spread, it is difficult to stop it.”

Modi said this is the reason why the situation went out of control in China, Italy, USA and Iran. “Please remember that In Italy and USA, the medical facilities, infrastructure are top-class. Despite that, they could not curb it in time,” he said.

Modi said the solution and ray of hope lies in the experience of countries who were able to control its spread. "For weeks, citizens of these countries did not step out. They followed government orders and that is why some countries are moving towards coming out of the cycle of transmission," he said. "This is the only way before us. Hence, we should not step out of our homes... by implementing social distancing from the Prime Minister of the country to an ordinary person in a village.”

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube