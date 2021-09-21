Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 26,115 New Cases, 252 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 81.73 crore, with around 64.8 percent of the eligible population receiving the first dose. Out of 81,73,95,763 doses administered so far, 64.8 per cent eligible population received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 22.2 per cent received the second dose. India on Friday administered a record number of over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s 71st birthday.

The daily Covid-19 vaccination in the country was over 1 crore on September 6, August 31 and August 27. India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the ministry.

The government also said that more than 79.58 crore Covid-19 jabs have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said. Further, more than 15 lakh doses are in the pipeline. Over 5.43 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.