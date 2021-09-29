CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Update: Bharat Biotech Fails to Ramp up Production, Only 1 in 11 Get Covaxin; 30 Out of 33 Rajasthan Dists Report Zero Cases
Coronavirus LIVE Update: Bharat Biotech Fails to Ramp up Production, Only 1 in 11 Get Covaxin; 30 Out of 33 Rajasthan Dists Report Zero Cases

Coronavirus LIVE Update: More than 53 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number to 87.59 crore

News18.com | September 29, 2021, 07:59 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Update: Bharat Biotech Fails to Ramp up Production, Only 1 in 11 Get Covaxin; 30 Out of 33 Rajasthan Dists Report Zero Cases

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Update: After eight months into the vaccination drive in India, only one in 11 Indians receive the first indigenous vaccine. Bharat Biotech, which manufactures it, has failed to ramp up production at the pace it had thought it would. The Hyderabad-based company has repeatedly fallen short of the target it had set for itself. In between, it also saw a batch of its vaccines face quality issues. Its CMD Krishna Ella recently said the company would supply 5.5 crore doses from October, from the existing 3.5 crore doses, substantially lower than the initially expected 10 crore.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s 30 out of 33 districts reported zero Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per a report from the state’s Health Department on Tuesday. These districts include Udaipur, Sirohi, Sikar, Tonk and Nagaur. As per the government data, four new Covid19 cases and zero covid deaths were reported in the entire state in the last 24 hours. However, the capital city, Jaipur, reported zero cases. As many as eight people recovered from the infection in the same period.

According to provisional data, more than 53 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number to 87.59 crore. With Tuesday’s vaccinations, 68% of the estimated adult population has received their first dose and 24.61% are fully vaccinated.

Sep 29, 2021 07:59 (IST)
No Need for Toll-free Number for Vaccination Registration, Walk-in Facility Available: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that there is no need for a toll-free number for registration for Covid-19 vaccination as the Centre has already started walk-in vaccination, where people can go for…

Sep 29, 2021 07:46 (IST)

 Bharat Biotech Fails to Ramp up Production, Only 1 in 11 Receive Covaxin |  After eight months into the vaccination drive in India, only one in 11 Indians receive the first indigenous vaccine. Bharat Biotech, which manufactures it, has failed to ramp up production at the pace it had thought it would. The Hyderabad-based company has repeatedly fallen short of the target it had set for itself. In between, it also saw a batch of its vaccine face quality

Sep 29, 2021 07:37 (IST)

READ | Poll Prep? UP Relaxes Covid Lockdown Norms for Functions in Open Spaces

The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the Covid-19 lockdown norms by allowing more people to gather at open spaces outside containment zones for marriages and other functions.

Sep 29, 2021 07:23 (IST)

30 Out of 33 Rajasthan Districts Report Zero Cases in 24 Hrs | Rajasthan's 30 out of 33 districts reported zero Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per a report from the state's Health Department on Tuesday. These districts include Udaipur, Sirohi, Sikar, Tonk, and Nagaur. As per the government data, four new Covid19 cases and zero covid deaths were reported in the entire state in the last 24 hours

Sep 29, 2021 07:21 (IST)

Coronavirus LIVE Update: According to provisional data, more than 53 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number to 87.59 crore. With Tuesday’s vaccinations, 68% of the estimated adult population has received their first dose and 24.61% are fully vaccinated

Shoppers flout Covid-19 safety norms at Delhi’s Sadar Bazar ahead of Dilwai in November 2020. (PTI/File)

Almost a quarter of the adult population being fully vaccinated has significant public health implications. Data shows that vaccine effectiveness in preventing death enhances after the second dose, offering near-total protection (97.5%) against severity and death.

