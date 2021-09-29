LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Coronavirus LIVE Update: Bharat Biotech Fails to Ramp up Production, Only 1 in 11 Get Covaxin; 30 Out of 33 Rajasthan Dists Report Zero Cases Coronavirus LIVE Update: More than 53 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number to 87.59 crore News18.com | September 29, 2021, 07:59 IST