Coronavirus LIVE Update: Bharat Biotech's Pre-submission Meeting for Covaxin's WHO Approval on June 23

The drug was provided authorisation for emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 1 as an adjunct therapy for moderate to severe coronavirus patients.
Meanwhile, after Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, Rajasthan has become the fourth state to inoculate over 2 crore vaccination people in the state.
State Health Minister Raghu Sharma congratulated officers and employees associated with vaccination on administration of 2 crore vaccination doses in the state under Covid-19 vaccination programme. He has called upon the vaccination personnel to work sincerely in future too with the same diligence and enthusiasm and help people in saving from the effects of Covid-19 virus.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the state must take lessons from the second COVID-19 wave to prepare for the next as he directed the authorities in the state to keep medical supplies ready for a possible third wave in the coming months. In a meeting with the doctors and officers of the state’s COVID task force, the chief minister said the administration should ascertain that adequate medicines and equipment will be available in the rural areas too.
