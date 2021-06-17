Coronavirus LIVE Update: Bharat Biotech's Pre-submission Meeting for Covaxin's WHO Approval on June 23

Coronavirus Live Update: Bharat Biotech’s pre-submission meeting for evaluation of WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of COVAXIN has been scheduled for June 23. Meanwhile, India’s 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, has been found to be effective against all variants of Covid-19, a new study has revealed.

The 2-DG drug also has the potential to reduce the multiplicity of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and alleviate cells from infection-induced cytopathic effect (CPE) and cell death, the preliminary study added.

On May 17, the 2-DG drug was released by Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan. While releasing its first batch, the Centre claimed that it has the potential to reduce a patient’s average recovery time by two and a half days and oxygen demand by up to 40%.