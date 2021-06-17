CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Update: Bharat Biotech's Pre-submission Meeting for Covaxin's WHO Approval on June 23
Coronavirus LIVE Update: Bharat Biotech's Pre-submission Meeting for Covaxin's WHO Approval on June 23

Coronavirus Live Update: Bharat Biotech's pre-submission meeting for evaluation of WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of COVAXIN has been scheduled for June 23.

News18.com | June 17, 2021, 07:53 IST
Covaxin

Event Highlights

Coronavirus Live Update: Bharat Biotech’s pre-submission meeting for evaluation of WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of COVAXIN has been scheduled for June 23. Meanwhile, India’s 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, has been found to be effective against all variants of Covid-19, a new study has revealed.

The 2-DG drug also has the potential to reduce the multiplicity of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and alleviate cells from infection-induced cytopathic effect (CPE) and cell death, the preliminary study added.

On May 17, the 2-DG drug was released by Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan. While releasing its first batch, the Centre claimed that it has the potential to reduce a patient’s average recovery time by two and a half days and oxygen demand by up to 40%.

Jun 17, 2021 07:53 (IST)

Bengaluru's Covid Tally Crosses 12-lakh Mark | As epi-centre of the pandemic in Karnataka, the Covid tally of Bengaluru crossed the 12-lakh mark, with 1,611 new cases in a day, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

"With 1,611 new cases registered on Tuesday, the city's Covid tally shot up to 12,00,754, including 79,261 active cases, while 11,06,138 recovered so far, with 5,526 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Jun 17, 2021 07:38 (IST)

Sputnik V Commercial Launch in Final Stages, Dr Reddy's Says Tying Up Loose Ends | Sputnik V, India’s third Covid-19 vaccine after Covishield and Covaxin, will soon be available in the markets commercially, Dr Reddy’s Laboraties which has tied up with The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to manufacture the jabs in India said today.

The Hyderabad-based pharma giant has also expanded the vaccine’s logistical scope bringing in its ambit other cities to ease hurdles before the Covid-19 vaccine hits the markets, it said. Read the full story here.

Jun 17, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Twice Bitten, Thrice Shy: Covid-Battered Maharashtra Uses Lessons From Second Wave to Prep For Third | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the state must take lessons from the second COVID-19 wave to prepare for the next as he directed the authorities in the state to keep medical supplies ready for a possible third wave in the coming months. In a meeting with the doctors and officers of the state’s COVID task force, the chief minister said the administration should ascertain that adequate medicines and equipment will be available in the rural areas too. Read the full story here.

Jun 17, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Karnataka to Vaccinate 80% of 45+ Group in Bengaluru Soon | Even as Covid's second wave recedes, Karnataka is aiming to vaccinate 80 per cent of people in the above 45 years group this month, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

"We have set a target of vaccinating 80 per cent of people above 45 years of age across the city by this month-end, as 63 per cent of them have received the jab till Tuesday," Narayan, who also heads the state Covid task force, told reporters after a review meeting.

Jun 17, 2021 07:32 (IST)

Rajasthan Becomes Fourth State to Vaccinate 2 Crore People | After Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, Rajasthan has become the fourth state to inoculate over 2 crore vaccination people in the state.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma congratulated officers and employees associated with vaccination on administration of 2 crore vaccination doses in the state under Covid-19 vaccination programme. He has called upon the vaccination personnel to work sincerely in future too with the same diligence and enthusiasm and help people in saving from the effects of Covid-19 virus.

Jun 17, 2021 07:29 (IST)

DRDO's Anti-Covid Drug 2-DG Found Effective against All Covid-19 Variants: Study | India's 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, has been found to be effective against all variants of Covid-19, a new study has revealed. The 2-DG drug also has the potential to reduce the multiplicity of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and alleviate cells from infection-induced cytopathic effect (CPE) and cell death, the preliminary study added. 

Medics prepare to administer COVAXIN to a health worker during its trials in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)

The drug was provided authorisation for emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 1 as an adjunct therapy for moderate to severe coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, after Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, Rajasthan has become the fourth state to inoculate over 2 crore vaccination people in the state.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma congratulated officers and employees associated with vaccination on administration of 2 crore vaccination doses in the state under Covid-19 vaccination programme. He has called upon the vaccination personnel to work sincerely in future too with the same diligence and enthusiasm and help people in saving from the effects of Covid-19 virus.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the state must take lessons from the second COVID-19 wave to prepare for the next as he directed the authorities in the state to keep medical supplies ready for a possible third wave in the coming months. In a meeting with the doctors and officers of the state’s COVID task force, the chief minister said the administration should ascertain that adequate medicines and equipment will be available in the rural areas too.

