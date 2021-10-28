Coronavirus LIVE Update: Maharashtra Sees Slight Rise in Tally for 2nd Day; Over 90% in Delhi Have Antibodies

Read more

More than 90 per cent of those covered under the sixth serological survey in Delhi have developed antibodies against coronavirus, as per a report submitted to the government. This also means that Delhi is unlikely to witness a Covid wave as destructive as the second wave until a new severe variant emerges, a government official said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Har ‘Ghar Dastak’ campaign will be launched over the next one month for door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination in poor-performing districts to enthuse and motivate people towards full vaccination against the deadly infection.

No district should be without full vaccination, he said during a national review meeting with health ministers of various states and Union territories (UTs), according to a statement by the health ministry. Mandaviya suggested states/UTs to initiate the campaign on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantri Jayanti.

