India on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates of nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines.

Similarly, there are countries which presently do not have such an agreement with India, but they exempt Indian citizens fully vaccinated with nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines, according to the Health Ministry guidelines. On the basis of reciprocity, the travellers from all such countries which provide quarantine-free entry to Indians are allowed certain relaxations on arrival (Category A countries), the guidelines read.

Canada reported 1,827 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,758,706 cases, including 1,705,513 recoveries and 29,448 deaths, according to state media channel. Ontario, the most populous province in Canada, reported the highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases since September 24 with 711 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths on Thursday.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 609,429, including 9,955 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported. The rolling seven-day average in Ontario now stands at 597, which is up from 532 this time last week. There are at least 278 Covid-19 patients, including 129 in the intensive care units.

