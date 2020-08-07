Coronavirus LIVE Updates: RaGa Tweets Reminder as His Forecast of 20L Cases Come True; Global Tally Crosses 19 Million with US Topping 2,000 Deaths in 24 Hrs

Representative image.



According to figures from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provided on Thursday morning, India saw a single-day spike of 56,282 infections, taking its Covid-19 caseload to 19,64,536, while the death toll climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in a 24-hour span.



The number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide has passed 19 million, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 2300 GMT Thursday. At least 19,000,553 cases and 712,315 deaths have now been registered. Forty percent of cases were in the United States and Brazil, the two worst-affected countries with 4,870,367 cases (159,864 deaths) and 2,912,212 infections (98,493 deaths) respectively.