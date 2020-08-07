Coronavirus LIVE Updates: RaGa Tweets Reminder as His Forecast of 20L Cases Come True; Global Tally Crosses 19 Million with US Topping 2,000 Deaths in 24 Hrs

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As the number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide has passed 19 million, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the tally has crossed 20 lakh but Modi government is missing. He also reminded people of his earlier prediction that the cases may cross 20 lakh by August 10.
India's coronavirus tally breached the 20 lakh-mark on Thursday, while recoveries surged to 13.7 lakh, according to data provided by the states and Union Territories. India is only the third country after the United States and Brazil to have hit this grim milestone.
Aug 7, 2020 9:09 am (IST)
Total Tests Conducted and Positivity Rate | India has significantly ramped up its diagnostic lab network. Higher number of tests will push the positivity rate initially, but as the Delhi experience has amply shown, will eventually lower when combined with other measures.
Aug 7, 2020 9:04 am (IST)
Corona Facts | What is the age group in which this disease spreads?
Aug 7, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Chinese Mainland Reports 10 New Imported Covid-19 Cases | The Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,120, says the National Health Commission. Of the new imported cases, seven were reported in Shanghai and one each in the provinces of Liaoning, Jiangsu and Sichuan, says the commission in its daily report.
Aug 7, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
Testing Update | The total number of Covid-19 samples tested up to August 6 is 2,27,24,134 including 5,74,783 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Aug 7, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
Africa Passes 1M Confirmed Cases | Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 1 million, but global health experts say the true toll is likely several times higher, reflecting the gaping lack of testing for the continent's 1.3 billion people. While experts say infection tolls in richer nations can be significant undercounts, large numbers of undetected cases are a greater danger for Africa, with many of the world's weakest health systems.
Aug 7, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt | With total coronavirus cases in the country surpassing the 20 lakh-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits out at the Modi government as his prediction comes true.
Global Cases Cross 19M With Over 7L Deaths | The overall number of global coronavirus cases crosses the 19 million mark, while the deaths increase to over 7,13,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases stand at 1,90,07,938 and the fatalities rose to 7,13,406, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The recoveries exceeded active cases of the coronavirus infection by 7,32,835, it stated.
Aug 7, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
1,370 Labs in Country Now: Govt | From one lab in January 2020, India now has 1,370 labs to conduct coronavirus testing, says government.
Aug 7, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
6 Vaccine Candidates in Phase 3 Trials: WHO | There are 6 Covid-19 vaccine candidates in phase 3 trials, says the World Health Organisation (WHO). A lockdown is a hugely blunt instrument. It suppresses the coronavirus by separating everybody from everybody. We are hopeful that countries will not have to impose these so-called large lockdown measures again and that actions can be tailored and geographically limited to where you have the most intense transmission, says WHO.
Aug 7, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inspects a COVID care centre in Madurai district.
Jaishankar, Pompeo Discuss Covid-19 | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo speak over phone and discuss the bilateral and multilateral cooperation on issues of international concern, including efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and the Indo-Pacific region, says a senior US official.
Representative image.
According to figures from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provided on Thursday morning, India saw a single-day spike of 56,282 infections, taking its Covid-19 caseload to 19,64,536, while the death toll climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in a 24-hour span.
The number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide has passed 19 million, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 2300 GMT Thursday. At least 19,000,553 cases and 712,315 deaths have now been registered. Forty percent of cases were in the United States and Brazil, the two worst-affected countries with 4,870,367 cases (159,864 deaths) and 2,912,212 infections (98,493 deaths) respectively.