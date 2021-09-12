CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 2 Doses of Covaxin Must, Even for Cured, Says Centre; Britain to Begin Inoculating 12 to 15-year-olds in Few Weeks
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 2 Doses of Covaxin Must, Even for Cured, Says Centre; Britain to Begin Inoculating 12 to 15-year-olds in Few Weeks

Coronavirus Updates: A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that a single dose of Covaxin may be enough to protect those who have recovered from the Covid-19, unlike non-infected people who must take two doses to be fully protected.

News18.com | September 12, 2021, 07:52 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A person must take two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin, even after recovering from Covid-19, for being considered as a fully vaccinated individual, a Union health ministry official said on Saturday. Plans for Covid vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds across the UK are to be announced by the government this week. Reportedly, a mass inoculation programme will begin in schools within two weeks.

New proposals for a Covid booster programme are also expected to be set out on Tuesday in London. Meanwhile, a recent study of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that a single dose of Covaxin may be enough to protect those who have recovered from the Covid-19 infection from contracting it again, unlike non-infected people who must take two doses to be fully protected. But, the official clarified that as of now, there is no change in the vaccination dosage and no communication had been issued regarding it.

West Bengal reported 752 fresh positive cases on Saturday and 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 18,567, a health bulletin said. Four fatalities each were reported in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, while Jalpaiguri registered three more deaths. The state now has 8,203 active cases, while 15,29,387 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 754 in the last 24 hours.

Sep 12, 2021 07:52 (IST)

Guj Records 16 COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths; Over 3.73 Lakh People Vaccinated | Gujarat on Saturday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 8,25,600, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082 as no new fatality was recorded, a health department official said. The recovery count increased by 12 to touch 8,15,356, which is 98.76 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with 162 active cases. Four patients are in critical condition, the official said. Vadodara reported six new cases, Surat five and Ahmedabad two, among other districts. An official release said 3,73,351 people were given COVID-19 vaccine shots on Saturday, which took the number of vaccine doses administered in the state to 5,22,53,771.

Sep 12, 2021 07:47 (IST)

COVID-19: No Fresh Deaths in UP, 14 New Cases Reported | With no fresh COVID-19 death being reported in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the toll stood at 22,874, while 14 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 17,09,526, according to an official statement. Of the fresh cases, three were reported from Agra, two each from Gautam Budhnagar and Bijnore and one each from Prayagraj, Badaun, Varanasi, Ambedkar Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar, the state government statement said. In the past 24 hours, 19 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking the number recoveries to 16,86,468, it said.

Sep 12, 2021 07:45 (IST)

UPDATE | Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D likely to be launched in early October: Sources

Sep 12, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Biden Presses States to Require Vaccines for All Teachers | Hoping to prevent another school year from being upended by the pandemic, President Joe Biden visited a Washington middle school Friday to push his new COVID plan, accusing some Republican governors of being “cavalier” with the health of children. Biden's plan, announced a day earlier, would require vaccinations for up to 100 million Americans and seek to ramp up virus testing. With those measures in place, he said, schools should present little risk for transmission of the coronavirus.

Sep 12, 2021 07:25 (IST)

A pandal in Hyderabad has installed an eco-friendly Ganesha idol on COVID vaccine vials model, to motivate people to get jabbed.  

Sep 12, 2021 07:17 (IST)
Jaishankar Urges Australia to Ease Covid Curbs for Indian Students, Payne Says 'It's High Priority'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged Australia on Saturday to ease coronavirus travel restrictions for thousands of students who have been unable to get into the country since the pandemic…

Sep 12, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Chhattisgarh Reports 24 Covid-19 Cases, No Deaths | Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 infection count reached 10,04,844 on Saturday with the addition of 24 new cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,558 as no new fatality was recorded, a health department official said. The recovery count in the state reached 9,90,907 after 16 people were discharged from hospitals and 20 completed home isolation. The active caseload of the state stood at 379. No new cases were found in 17 out of 28 districts.

Sep 12, 2021 07:11 (IST)

West Bengal Logs 752 new Covid-19 Cases, 14 Fresh Fatalities | West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,56,157 on Saturday as 752 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,567, a health bulletin said. Four fresh fatalities each were reported in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, while Jalpaiguri registered three more deaths.

Covaxin demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2per cent protection against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant.

Meanwhile, South Africa began vaccinating some children and adolescents as part of the global Phase 3 clinical trials of China’s Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 6 months and 17 years. The global study will enroll 2,000 participants in South Africa and 12,000 others will be taking part in Kenya, the Philippines, Chile and Malaysia.

The first children in South Africa were inoculated at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in the capital Pretoria to kick off the trials and others will get shots at 6 different sites across the country, the Sinovac company said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

