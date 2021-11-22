Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mansukh Mandaviya to Hold Meeting With 3 States, 1 UT With Low Vaccination Coverage

Read more

government data updated on Sunday.

The government has launched a month-long Ghar Dastak campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take the first dose and those whose second dose is overdue. According to officials, over 12 crore beneficiaries are overdue for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two jabs.

“Mandaviya will hold a meeting to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry on Monday where the first dose coverage is less than 70 per cent. The aim is to encourage vaccination there,” an official source said. According to officials, around 82 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine while around 43 per cent have been fully inoculated.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 116.50 crores. This has been achieved through 1,20,41,157 sessions.

As far as Europe’s COVID-19 situation is concerned, around 35,000 people took to the streets in Brussels on Sunday to protest against restrictions imposed by the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, police said. There were some confrontations between demonstrators and police, with protesters throwing smoke bombs and fireworks, the newspaper Le Soir reported. The situation normalized later, police said. Belgium had tightened its coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, mandating wider use of masks and enforcing work from home, as cases rose in the country’s fourth COVID-19 wave.

A fresh wave of protests broke out in several European cities and in some French overseas territories Sunday, as protesters reacted, sometimes violently, to moves to reintroduce coronavirus restrictions. Police and protesters clashed in the Belgian capital Brussels, in several Dutch cities and overnight into early Sunday in the French Caribbean territory Guadaloupe.

There were fresh demonstrations in Austria, where the government is imposing a new lockdown and Covid-19 vaccine mandate. In Brussels, violence broke out at a protest against anti-Covid measures which police said was attended by 35,000 people. The march, in the city’s European Union and government district, largely focused on a ban on the unvaccinated from venues such as restaurants and bars. It began peacefully but police later fired water cannon and tear gas in response to protesters throwing projectiles, an AFP photographer witnessed.

Police told Belga news agency that three officers were injured. Several of the demonstrators caught up in the clash wore hoods and carried Flemish nationalist flags, while others wore Nazi-era yellow stars. Protesters set fire to wood pallets, and social media images showed them attacking police vans with street signs.

