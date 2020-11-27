News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 5 Killed as Fire Breaks Out in Rajkot's Covid-19 Hospital, CM Rupani Order Inquiry

News18.com | November 27, 2020, 7:57 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: At least five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday. Thirty other coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued, a fire brigade official said. Municipal commissioner Aditya Agarwal said that chief minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an inquiry after being informed about the incident.

The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area, where 33 patients were admitted, around 1 am on Friday. Seven of the patients were admitted to the ICU, fire brigade official JB Theva said. "We rushed to the spot and rescued 30 patients after a call informing about the fire was received," he said. Similar incidents have earlier been reported from Ahmedabad, Jamnagar Vadodara and Surat.
Read More
Nov 27, 2020 7:57 (IST)

74 Million Covid Cases in August: Serosurvey | Nearly seven per cent of India's population aged ten and above was exposed to SARS-CoV-2, amounting to an estimated 74.3 million infections by August, with the seroprevalence being highest in urban slum areas followed by urban non-slum and rural areas, the findings of ICMR's second national serosurvey stated. According to the findings which have appeared in the Lancet Global Health pre-print, the overall seroprevalence of below 10 per cent in India indicates that a large proportion of the population remains susceptible to novel coronavirus infection.

Nov 27, 2020 7:43 (IST)

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Tested Positive | Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The minister was later shifted to Max Hospital, Saket. Rai is the third minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to have contracted the virus. Earlier, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had been infected with the coronavirus. In a tweet, Rai said that after initial symptoms, he underwent Covid-19 test and the report has come positive. The environment minister has requested those who recently came in contact with him to get tested for Covid-19.

Nov 27, 2020 7:32 (IST)

READ | AstraZeneca Likely To Run New Global Trial Of Covid-19 Vaccine, Says CEO after Questions over Results

Instead of adding the trial arm to an ongoing US process, a new study would be run to evaluate a lower dosage that performed better than a full amount in AstraZeneca’s studies, Pascal Soriot was…

Nov 27, 2020 7:24 (IST)

Rescue Operations at Gujarat Hospital Underway | The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area, where 33 patients were admitted, around 1 am on Friday. Seven of the patients were admitted to the ICU, fire brigade official JB Theva said. "We rushed to the spot and rescued 30 patients after a call informing about the fire was received. Three patients died inside the ICU," he said. The rescued patients have been shifted to other Covid-19 hospitals, he added.

Nov 27, 2020 7:20 (IST)

3 Covid-19 Patients Killed in Fire at Rajkot Hospital | Three coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said. Thirty other coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued. The fire is under control. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Nov 27, 2020 7:17 (IST)

The news comes as AstraZeneca faces questions about its success rate that some experts say could hinder its chances of getting speedy US and EU regulatory approval. Several scientists have raised doubts about the robustness of results released on Monday showing the experimental vaccine was 90% effective in a sub-group of trial participants who, by error initially, received a half dose followed by a full dose.

Nov 27, 2020 7:16 (IST)

AstraZeneca Likely To Run New Global Trial Of Covid-19 Vaccine | AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine, its chief executive Pascal Soriot was quoted as saying on Thursday after questions over the results from its late-stage study. Instead of adding the trial arm to an ongoing US process, a new study would be run to evaluate a lower dosage that performed better than a full amount in AstraZeneca’s studies, Soriot was quoted as saying in a Bloomberg News report.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 5 Killed as Fire Breaks Out in Rajkot's Covid-19 Hospital, CM Rupani Order Inquiry
A fire engine at the site of the incident. (News18)

The fire is under control. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, he said. The rescued patients have been shifted to other Covid-19 hospitals, he added. In August, eight COVID-19 patients were killed after a fire broke out on the top floor of a four-storey private hospital in Ahmedabad.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You