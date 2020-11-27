Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 5 Killed as Fire Breaks Out in Rajkot's Covid-19 Hospital, CM Rupani Order Inquiry

74 Million Covid Cases in August: Serosurvey | Nearly seven per cent of India's population aged ten and above was exposed to SARS-CoV-2, amounting to an estimated 74.3 million infections by August, with the seroprevalence being highest in urban slum areas followed by urban non-slum and rural areas, the findings of ICMR's second national serosurvey stated. According to the findings which have appeared in the Lancet Global Health pre-print, the overall seroprevalence of below 10 per cent in India indicates that a large proportion of the population remains susceptible to novel coronavirus infection.