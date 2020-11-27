Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 5 Killed as Fire Breaks Out in Rajkot's Covid-19 Hospital, CM Rupani Order Inquiry

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: At least five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday. Thirty other coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued, a fire brigade official said. Municipal commissioner Aditya Agarwal said that chief minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an inquiry after being informed about the incident.The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area, where 33 patients were admitted, around 1 am on Friday. Seven of the patients were admitted to the ICU, fire brigade official JB Theva said. "We rushed to the spot and rescued 30 patients after a call informing about the fire was received," he said. Similar incidents have earlier been reported from Ahmedabad, Jamnagar Vadodara and Surat.