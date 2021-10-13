Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 50% Cases, Deaths in Kerala From Vaccinated Section, Durga Puja Rush Leads to Spike in Bengal

Even though the Centre and the West Bengal Government have taken several steps and issued guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19 cases are once again on the rise in the state. On Tuesday, the state reported 768 fresh cases — 162 more than the previous day – taking the total tally to 15,77,711. Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh cases at 180, followed by North 24 Parganas at 126

A similar surge has also been reported from Kerala and what is more alarming is that cases are also being reported from those who have taken the vaccine against the infection. Here are the latest updates:

• Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh cases at 180, followed by North 24 Parganas at 126. The positivity rate increased marginally to 2.56 per cent from Monday’s 2.32 per cent. At least 735 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,51,115. The discharge rate stood at 98.31 per cent.

• Ten more people died due to the infection in West Bengal, taking the death toll to 18,924, the health department said in a bulletin. Of the new Covid deaths, two each were recorded in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Nadia and one each in Hooghly and Jalpaiguri.

• People are in the festive mood and preparing for the grand Durga Puja celebrations. However, many are asking if the guidelines issued by the West Bengal health department are really being followed during the celebration of the popular festival.

• According to onmanorama.com, there has been witnessed an alarming rise in the number of Covid-19 cases among those who have taken vaccines against the virus in Kerala. Over 50% new cases and deaths in the state are from the vaccinated section, the report said. Almost 57 per cent of those who died due to Covid in the last three days had taken vaccines.

• According to health experts, Durga Puja shopping is the major reason for the rise in coronavirus cases in West Bengal. With festivities continue in full swing, temples and markets across West Bengal are witnessing huge footfall, disregarding Covid-19 protocol. People can be seen without masks, not following physical distancing and jostling each other.

• The doctors and health experts firmly believe that people have learnt nothing from last year’s experience. The state had witnessed an increase in Coronavirus cases last year after the Durga Puja. Doctors and experts fear that this year, too, the cases may rise after the Durga Puja as people are not adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB) and guidelines are being violated.

