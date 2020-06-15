Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 50,000 Tests to be Conducted in Hyderabad Region in 10 Days, Cases in Delhi Cross 40,000

A member of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) talks with a passenger through a glass shield, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, in New Delhi, India, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi



However, the Delhi government on Sunday night withdrew its order issued a day earlier declaring small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes in the city having 10 to 49 beds as "COVID nursing homes" to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients. The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) had opposed the Saturday order.



Testing for coronavirus is set to be significantly increased in Delhi over the next one week after a meeting between union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. Shah announced a series of decisions taken at the meeting, including doubling of testing immediately in the next two days and tripling it in the next six days.



Apart from ramping up testing overall, a key focus area will be containment zones, where testing will be made available in polling booths in the next week. House to house surveys will also be conducted in these high-risk areas to improve contact tracing and the report will be submitted in a week.



Delhi on Sunday reported 2,224 new Covid-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike so far and 56 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, taking the national capital’s count past the 40,000-mark to 41,182, according to Delhi Health Department data.



India had on Sunday seen the highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 3,20,92 on Sunday, while the death toll rose by 311 to 9,195, the Health Ministry said.



This was the third day in a row that there were more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, which is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic.



Of the 311 more deaths, 113 were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.

There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.