Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 50,000 Tests to be Conducted in Hyderabad Region in 10 Days, Cases in Delhi Cross 40,000

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Concerned over the mounting number of Covid-19 cases, the Telangana government on Sunday decided to conduct 50,000 tests in and around Greater Hyderabad over next week to 10 days. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao announced that these tests would be conducted in 30 Assembly segments of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchel, and Sangareddy districts.
The Delhi government, meanwhile, has directed district magistrates and other officials concerned to make arrangements for 20,000 additional beds to accommodate more Covid-19 patients within a week, as the national capital continued to witness an alarming spurt in COVID-19 cases.
Jun 15, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
Iran Coronavirus Deaths Top 100 | The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 100 in Iran for the first time in two months, health ministry data showed.
Jun 15, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
US Records 382 Coronavirus Deaths, Lowest in Weeks | The United States has recorded 382 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its death toll to 115,729, according to a tally Sunday by Johns Hopkins University. This was the lowest 24-hour toll in the US since it peaked in mid-April. It has been averaging 800 or so a day recently.
Jun 15, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Spain to Reopen Borders for Visitors from Europe's Open-border | Spain will reopen its borders to visitors from Europe's open-border Schengen area from June 21, 10 days earlier than previously planned, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, in a further easing of lockdown restrictions.
Jun 15, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Putin Says Russia Emerging Out of Coronavirus | Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the country is emerging from the coronavirus crisis, but that the United States is struggling because it has a fragmented government system. In an interview on state television on Sunday, parts of which were reported before broadcast by news media, Putin said, "We are working quite steadily and getting out of this situation with Covid-19 confidently, with minimal losses."
Jun 15, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Ghana President Contracts Coronavirus | Ghana's president has announced that Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has contracted COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. In a state broadcast on Sunday night, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the health minister had "contracted the virus in his line of duty" leading the West African nation's fight against COVID-19.
Jun 15, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Indians to be Repatriated from Sri Lanka | Passengers start arriving at Colombo Airport for the special Air India flight AI 1202 for repatriation of stranded Indian nationals from Sri Lanka under the 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission, said High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Jun 15, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
ICMR Revised Guideline | Those who test negative for Covid-19 by rapid antigen test should be definitely tested sequentially by RT-PCR to rule out infection, whereas a positive test should be considered as a true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test, said ICMR.
Jun 15, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
Telangana to Conduct 50,000 Coronavirus Tests in 10 Days | Concerned over the mounting number of Covid-19 cases, the Telangana government on Sunday decided to conduct 50,000 tests in and around Greater Hyderabad over next week to 10 days.
Jun 15, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Migrant Labourers Coming to Himachal Can Directly Work | Himachal Pradesh Government issues order for additions/amendments in quarantine requirements; migrant labourers coming in the state can be sent directly to work sites and can start working immediately subject to observing all due precautions.
Jun 15, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
Nuapada MLA on Incident | Raju Dholakia,Nuapada MLA said - "We came to know about the incident through video in which woman was seen being dragged on a cot.She was taken to the bank for withdrawal of her pension money. I request the government to look into the matter and take strict action against defaulters."
Jun 15, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Woman Seen Dragging Mother on Cot as Odisha Bank Insists Physical Verification | In a video that surfaced recently, a woman was seen dragging her centenarian mother on a cot, to a bank in Nuapada district in Odisha to withdraw her pension money allegedly after the bank asked for physical verification. (Credits: ANI)
Jun 15, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
Manipur CM on Coronavirus Cases | "The number of positive cases is increasing but the fortunate thing is that it is not transmitting through community. It is taking place within the quarantine centre, it is due to the lack of discipline among the inmates, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told ANI.
However, the Delhi government on Sunday night withdrew its order issued a day earlier declaring small and medium multi-speciality nursing homes in the city having 10 to 49 beds as "COVID nursing homes" to increase the bed capacity for coronavirus patients. The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) had opposed the Saturday order.
Testing for coronavirus is set to be significantly increased in Delhi over the next one week after a meeting between union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. Shah announced a series of decisions taken at the meeting, including doubling of testing immediately in the next two days and tripling it in the next six days.
Apart from ramping up testing overall, a key focus area will be containment zones, where testing will be made available in polling booths in the next week. House to house surveys will also be conducted in these high-risk areas to improve contact tracing and the report will be submitted in a week.
Delhi on Sunday reported 2,224 new Covid-19 cases in the highest ever single-day spike so far and 56 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, taking the national capital’s count past the 40,000-mark to 41,182, according to Delhi Health Department data.
India had on Sunday seen the highest single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 3,20,92 on Sunday, while the death toll rose by 311 to 9,195, the Health Ministry said.
This was the third day in a row that there were more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, which is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic.
Of the 311 more deaths, 113 were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.
There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.