Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 64.8% of India's Eligible Population Received 1st Dose; SC Seeks Info on Door-To-Door Vaccination For Disabled

The Supreme Court has sought Centre’s response in two weeks on a PIL seeking door-to-door vaccination of persons with disability. The Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud issued notice to the Centre and also requested the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it with regard to steps that have already been taken and that are to be taken to assuage their concerns.

“Since the plea raises substantial questions dealing with rights of the disabled, we issue notice to the Union of India. We would request Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist us with regarding steps taken and steps which will be taken to assuage the concerns of petitioners. List this after two weeks,” the Bench reportedly stated in its order.

