Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 64.8% of India's Eligible Population Received 1st Dose; SC Seeks Info on Door-To-Door Vaccination For Disabled
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US in November will re-open air travelers from countries including India and China fot those who are fully vaccinated.

News18.com | September 21, 2021, 07:58 IST
Covid-19 vaccination

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 81.73 crore, with around 64.8 percent of the eligible population receiving the first dose. Out of 81,73,95,763 doses administered so far, 64.8 per cent eligible population received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 22.2 per cent received the second dose. India on Friday administered a record number of over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s 71st birthday.

The daily Covid-19 vaccination in the country was over 1 crore on September 6, August 31 and August 27. India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the ministry.

The government also said that more than 79.58 crore Covid-19 jabs have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said. Further, more than 15 lakh doses are in the pipeline. Over 5.43 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

Sep 21, 2021 07:58 (IST)

Engaged with India on COVID-19 Vaccine Certification: UK | The UK on Monday said it is engaging with India to explore how it could expand the recognition of the COVID-19 vaccine certification issued by Indian authorities amid criticism of the new British travel rules. The comments by a spokesperson in the British High Commission here came amid concerns in India over the latest Covid-related travel restrictions announced by the United Kingdom.

Sep 21, 2021 07:45 (IST)

Assam Reports 455 New Covid Cases, 10 New Deaths | Assam on Monday reported 455 new COVID-19 cases, 196 more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 5,98,423, a National Health Mission bulletin said. Ten more fatalities due to the infection raised the toll to 5,807, it said. Five fresh COVID deaths were reported from Kamrup Metro, two from Jorhat and one each from Barpeta, Goalpara and Sivasagar.

Sep 21, 2021 07:34 (IST)
'First Such Case Worlwide Post-Covid': Delhi Docs Remove Kidney, Part of Lung to Save Man from Mucor

A multidisciplinary team of three doctors gave a new lease life to a 34-year-old man here by conducting a surgery to remove his right kidney and a portion of his left lung which had been severely…

Sep 21, 2021 07:14 (IST)

The United States will admit fully vaccinated air travelers from the 26 so-called Schengen countries in Europe including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. The existing policy had barred non-U.S. citizens who had been in those countries within 14 days.

Sep 21, 2021 07:14 (IST)

The decision, announced by White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, marked an abrupt about-face for President Joe Biden's administration, which last week said it was not the right time to lift any restrictions. The restrictions had prevented tens of thousands of foreign nationals from flying to the United States to see family members and slashed business travel.

Sep 21, 2021 07:14 (IST)

US to Allow Vaccinated International Air Travelers in Nov | The United States in November will re-open air travelers from China, India, Britain and many other European countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Monday, rolling back tough pandemic-related travel restrictions imposed beginning early last year.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 81.73 crore, with around 64.8 percent of the eligible population receiving the first dose. (Image: PTI)

The Supreme Court has sought Centre’s response in two weeks on a PIL seeking door-to-door vaccination of persons with disability. The Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud issued notice to the Centre and also requested the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it with regard to steps that have already been taken and that are to be taken to assuage their concerns.

“Since the plea raises substantial questions dealing with rights of the disabled, we issue notice to the Union of India. We would request Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist us with regarding steps taken and steps which will be taken to assuage the concerns of petitioners. List this after two weeks,” the Bench reportedly stated in its order.

