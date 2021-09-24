Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Active Cases Dip Below 3L, Lowest in 6 Months; Karnataka Reserves Beds for Kids

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Active cases in the country dipped below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in over six months since March 19 this year. At nearly 1.6 lakh, Kerala has more than half of all active cases in the country. Daily Covid cases in India remained around the 32,000 mark for the second day running, with Kerala cases staying below 20,000 for the sixth day. Meanwhile, Kerala consistently reporting more recoveries than new infections. India recorded 31,407 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, as compared with 32,028 on the previous day. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said as part of its preparation to fight the possible third wave of COVID-19, the state government has taken several measures, including reserving 20 percent of beds in district and taluk hospitals and community health centers for children.

Active cases in the country dipped below the 3-lakh mark for the first time in over six months since March 19 this year. At nearly 1.6 lakh, Kerala has more than half of all active cases in the country. India recorded 31,407 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, as compared with 32,028 on the previous day. India recorded 318 deaths from the virus on Thursday. Kerala reported 152 fatalities, Maharashtra 61, Tamil Nadu 27, Karnataka 15 and Bengal 12.

Bengaluru Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said as part of its preparation to fight the possible third wave of COVID-19, the state government has taken several measures, including reserving 20 per cent of beds in district and taluk hospitals and community health centres for children.

The central government informed on Thursday that 66 per cent of the eligible adult population in India have been inoculated with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The Centre further informed that 18 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the first 22 days of September so far. On the other hand, 18 crore people were jabbed in 30 odd days in August.

The government said though Kerala and Maharashtra are showing a decline in absolute numbers, yet because of their significantly high burden of cases, the pace of overall decline is lower than expected

Of the total 33 districts with more than 10% positivity rate, Kerala alone has 13, whereas eight are in Maharashtra

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 84 crore doses on Thursday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."In a landmark achievement, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 84 Crore landmark milestone (84,08,21,190) today," read a press statement from the Ministry.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis on Thursday said India and the UK held “excellent" technical discussion on the issue of vaccine certification. Referring to new British travel rules, Ellis had on Wednesday said there was no problem with Covishield vaccine and that the main issue is COVID-19 vaccine certification done through the CoWIN app.

