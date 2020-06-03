Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Biggest 1-day Spike With Nearly 9,000 Cases in 24 Hours, Death Toll at 5,815

Read More

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The US will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said. Trump spoke with Modi on Tuesday and "the two leaders discussed the G-7 (summit), the Covid-19 response, and regional security issues", it said. "The president was happy to announce that the United States would be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, the White House said in a readout of the call. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi in a series of tweets said that he had a warm and productive conversation with his friend Trump.President Trump had announced in mid-May that the US will donate ventilators to India, moments after he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called PM Modi his "good friend". "I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India," Trump tweeted on Friday. However, the White House did not say how many breathing devices would be sent. "We are sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have tremendous supply of ventilators," Trump told reporters.