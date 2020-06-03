Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Biggest 1-day Spike With Nearly 9,000 Cases in 24 Hours, Death Toll at 5,815

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The US will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said. Trump spoke with Modi on Tuesday and "the two leaders discussed the G-7 (summit), the Covid-19 response, and regional security issues", it said. "The president was happy to announce that the United States would be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, the White House said in a readout of the call. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi in a series of tweets said that he had a warm and productive conversation with his friend Trump.
President Trump had announced in mid-May that the US will donate ventilators to India, moments after he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called PM Modi his "good friend". "I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India," Trump tweeted on Friday. However, the White House did not say how many breathing devices would be sent. "We are sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have tremendous supply of ventilators," Trump told reporters.
Read More
Jun 3, 2020 10:29 am (IST)
Black & Asian People More Likely to Die of Covid-19 in England | Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after becoming infected with COVID-19, an official study said on Tuesday, putting pressure on the government to outline plans to protect the most at-risk communities.
Jun 3, 2020 10:25 am (IST)
South Korea Coronavirus Cases | South Korea has reported 49 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a weekslong resurgence that has alarmed a nation where millions of children have begun returning to school. The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday brought national totals to 11,590 cases and 273 deaths.
Jun 3, 2020 10:14 am (IST)
WATCH | Remdesivir Cleared For Use In Severe Cases In India
Jun 3, 2020 10:06 am (IST)
South Korea Approves Emergency Use of Gilead Drug | South Korea said on Wednesday it has approved the emergency use of Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir to treat coronavirus after a government panel last week cited positive results for the anti-viral drug in other countries. Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug to show improvement in Covid-19 patients in formal clinical trials.
The official also told a press conference on Tuesday that six confirmed new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Goa, while 13 persons were cured, bringing down the state's active COVID-19 tally to 22.
Jun 3, 2020 9:57 am (IST)
State-wise List of Coronavirus Cases in India | Here is News18's state-wise list of coronavirus cases in India.
Jun 3, 2020 9:52 am (IST)
Total Samples Tested in India | A total of 41,03,233 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,37,158 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research).
Jun 3, 2020 9:45 am (IST)
India Coronavirus Cases | India has now seen the biggest spike in Covid-19 cases with 8,909 infections in 24 hours. Total cases are now at 2,07,615 with 1,01,497 active cases. Recoveries are at 1,00,302 and death toll is at 5,815.
Jun 3, 2020 9:25 am (IST)
Update | The Moscow-Gaya (Bihar) flight with 143 passengers took off at 03:12 hours today under the Vande Bharat Mission.
Jun 3, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
2nd Positive Case in Sikkim | A second case of coronavirus has been reported in Sikkim. One more person has been tested positive in Sikkim. The patient is a Delhi returnee and arrived in Sikkim on May 25. The patient was asymptomatic and was detected positive on testing of returnees. Almost all the primary contacts were tested along with him and have tested negative.
Jun 3, 2020 9:04 am (IST)
UN Calls for Action Against Growing Debt | The president of the UN Economic and Social Council is calling for urgent action to help the growing number of countries already facing or at risk of debt distress because of the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jun 3, 2020 8:55 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the planned state aid for Germany's automobile industry, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, June 2. (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)
Jun 3, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Rohini Court Judge Tests Positive for Coronavirus | A judge of Rohini Court, Delhi, tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined himself. Earlier his wife was infected with the disease and now both of them have quarantined themselves. Rohini Court Complex is following necessary protocols, said Mahavir Singh Sharma, Rohini Bar Association President, ANI reports.
Jun 3, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
No Republican Convention in North Carolina | U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday "he was forced" to hold the Republican National Convention set for August in North Carolina in another state because of social distancing restrictions ordered by the state's governor.
We have been committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it’s unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe. Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority.
The decision was taken as the government has ordered schools to remain shut till June 30. Chatterjee said the exams will start on July 2 instead of the earlier announced date of June 29.
Jun 3, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
Chennai-returnees in Nagaland Test Positive | "Out of 115 samples tested, 9 more returnees from Chennai tested Covid-19 positive. Total number of positive cases stands at 58," said S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland Health Minister.
Jun 3, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | A woman wearing a face mask with the words "I can't breathe" looks on during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in front of a US consulate in Barcelona, Spain. (Reuters/Nacho Doce)
Jun 3, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
2 People Test Positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh | Two persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in Kinnaur district, says Sonam Negi, Chief Medical Officer, Kinnaur, ANI reports. The total number of cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 247, of which 202 are active cases.
Jun 3, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Anthony Fauci on Candidate Coronavirus Vaccine | According to a report by the CNN, US Disease expert Anthony Fauci said that the United States should have a 100 million doses of one candidate Covid-19 vaccine by the year-end.
Jun 3, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Lancet Is Concerned About Trump's Touted Covid-19 Drug | British medical journal the Lancet on Tuesday said it had concerns about data behind an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in Covid-19 patients, a conclusion that undercut scientific interest in the medicine championed by US President Donald Trump, Reuters reports. Read more here.
Passes Being Checked at DND Flyway | Security personnel check identity cards and passes of people during the movement of vehicles on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway. (Credits: ANI)
Jun 3, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
WATCH | KEM Nurses in Mumbai Protest, Demand Beds For Coronavirus-Infected Staff, Reduced Working Hours
Jun 3, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
US to Ship Ventilators to India | The US will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call, the White House said. Trump spoke with Modi on Tuesday and "the two leaders discussed the G-7 (summit), the COVID-19 response, and regional security issues", it said.
A study published in The Lancet underscores the importance of maintaining social distancing to flatten the coronavirus curve especially as countries start graded unlocking of economies.
Jun 3, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who volunteered to work in a cemetery, wears a protective suit, as he burns clothes they used for burial, near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, which is dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. (Reuters/Alaa al-Marjani)
Jun 3, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
Bengaluru Airport Preps Self for Post-covid Functioning | Contact-less self check-in kiosks, non-intrusive thermal cameras, self bag drop facility and other features have been introduced at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in a bid to make air-travel contact less, ANI reports.
Jun 3, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Haryana on Closed Delhi Borders | Haryana's CMO, on the issue of Delhi's borders being shut for a week, said -- "MHA guidelines were followed while taking decision (of opening Haryana borders) but Delhi government decided to not allow any movement. Now any decision in this regard will be taken after discussing it with the Delhi government as borders would be opened after mutual consent of both governments," ANI reports.
Jun 3, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 3.6 Million | The number of people infected by the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has crossed 3.6 million at 6,376,822. A total of 380,180 people have died due to the disease worldwide, according to the John Hopkins University.
Passengers being checked for their temperature. (Reuters)
Meanwhile, nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the two lakh mark on Tuesday with almost a lakh testing positive for the dreaded virus infection in the last 15 days. The government, however, said its preventive measures to contain the disease have been very effective, as shown by a much lower fatality rate than several other countries.
Authorities also said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients was improving consistently in India and it was in a much better position in handling the pandemic, which has seen more than 63 lakh people testing positive for this virus since its emergence in China last December and over 3.7 lakh having lost their lives.