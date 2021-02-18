Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Alarmed by Rising Covid-19 Cases, BMC to Depute 300 Marshals at Stations to Check Mask Rule

As per the state government's announcement, the trains will be available in three-time slots to avoid crowding during the Covid-19 pandemic. From the start of the day's services to 7 am; 12 noon to 4 pm; and 9 pm to the end of the day. During the rest of the hours, the trains will be open only for those in essential services such as frontline workers, healthcare staff, and others. Women travellers are allowed to avail the services freely during peak hours. (Image: Reuters)



The city's Covid-19 tally mounted to 3,15,751 on Wednesday. The death toll in the city climbed to 11,426 with three new fatalities. For the last two days, the daily cases had remained below the 500-mark. More than 500 fresh cases were recorded for five straight days since February 10. Mumbai had recorded 461 new cases on Monday and 493 on Tuesday.



The number of recovered patients also increased to 2,97,522 as 421 more were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday. The number of active patients increased to 5,943 from 5,649 on Tuesday.



The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 0.16 per cent and the average doubling rate is 436 days. With 18,685 COVID-19 tests done on Wednesday, the total number of tests increased to 30,58,146.



According to a BMC official, 8,400 persons -- 1,767 healthcare workers and 6,633 frontline workers -- were administered COVID-19 vaccine at 27 centres in the city, taking the total number of inoculated persons to 1,33,349. Of these 8,400 people, 393 were administered the second dose. With this, the total number of those who have been administered the second dose has risen to 676.