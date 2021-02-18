Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Alarmed by Rising Covid-19 Cases, BMC to Depute 300 Marshals at Stations to Check Mask Rule

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: As the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai raises alarm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to depute 300 marshals at railway stations across by the end of the week to enforce the rule of wearing face masks in public places. The financial city has seen a spike in cases since local train services have resumed for the general public. On Wednesday, the city recorded 721 fresh cases, the highest single-day since January 7. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was too spotted travelling in a local train to spread awareness about the use of face masks among citizens.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, health officials believe the violation of Covid-safety norms while travelling in trains is a contributing factor to the uptick in the number of cases. To ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour among commuters, BMC will station 100 marshals on Western (WR), 100 marshals on Central (CR) Railway and 100 marshals on Harbour line.
Covid-19 Update: The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (20,76,093), Kerala (1,011,956), Karnataka (946,076), Andhra Pradesh (888,959), and Tamil Nadu (846,026).
India ranks 17th among worst-hit nations due to Covid-19 | The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases.
India registered nearly 12,000 fresh Covid-19 cases of coronavirus disease on February 18, 2021.
Covid-19 Update:The case fatality rate in the state stood at 2.49 percent, the department said. The state reported 4,092 cases on February 14 (then highest in 39 days) and since then daily cases were hovering above 3,000. However, the state on Wednesday reported 4,787 cases, an official said.
Covid-19 Update: This is the eighth straight day when the state of Mharashtra has reported more than 3,000 cases in a day, indicating a steady rise in infections as compared to the previous few weeks. The recent spurt in cases led Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to warn on Tuesday that if COVID-19 norms are not followed, people should be prepared for a fresh round of strict lockdown.
The guidelines were issued as Maharashtra reported 4,787 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day count this year, the state health department said. The state's COVID-19 tally has now risen to 20,76,093, the department said in a statement.
Covid-19 Update: Meanwhile, with the Covid-19 numbers in Maharashtra showing a spike over the last two weeks, the state has introduced some restrictions on the assembly and movement of people. The state government has warned that it could even bring back the lockdown if it was felt necessary.
Covid-19 Update: As per reports nine States/UTs have recorded a coverage of more than 75% of first dose of HCW. These include Bihar(84.7%), Tripura(82.3%), Odisha(81.5%), Lakshwadeep(81%), Gujarat(80.2%), Chhattisgarh(78.8%), Madhya Pradesh(76.7%), Uttarakhand(76.6%) and Himachal Pradesh(75.1%).
Covid-19 Update: The Union Health Ministry said vaccinations for the frontline workers carried out till 6 pm on Wednesday is 26,64,972, forming 28.9 per cent of the eligible frontline workers.
Covid-19 Update: The US and the UK have completed more than 60 days of vaccination while India has completed 31 days since the inoculation drive began on January 16.
Coronavirus Update: The Government on Wednesday informed that the vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 9.06 million doses ranking India at the third position after USA (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses).
As per the state government's announcement, the trains will be available in three-time slots to avoid crowding during the Covid-19 pandemic. From the start of the day's services to 7 am; 12 noon to 4 pm; and 9 pm to the end of the day. During the rest of the hours, the trains will be open only for those in essential services such as frontline workers, healthcare staff, and others. Women travellers are allowed to avail the services freely during peak hours. (Image: Reuters)
The city's Covid-19 tally mounted to 3,15,751 on Wednesday. The death toll in the city climbed to 11,426 with three new fatalities. For the last two days, the daily cases had remained below the 500-mark. More than 500 fresh cases were recorded for five straight days since February 10. Mumbai had recorded 461 new cases on Monday and 493 on Tuesday.
The number of recovered patients also increased to 2,97,522 as 421 more were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday. The number of active patients increased to 5,943 from 5,649 on Tuesday.
The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 0.16 per cent and the average doubling rate is 436 days. With 18,685 COVID-19 tests done on Wednesday, the total number of tests increased to 30,58,146.
According to a BMC official, 8,400 persons -- 1,767 healthcare workers and 6,633 frontline workers -- were administered COVID-19 vaccine at 27 centres in the city, taking the total number of inoculated persons to 1,33,349. Of these 8,400 people, 393 were administered the second dose. With this, the total number of those who have been administered the second dose has risen to 676.