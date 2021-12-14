Coronavirus LIVE Updates: China Reports 1st Omicron Case; Kejriwal Mulls Curbs in Delhi as Experts Call Trend of Rising Cases 'Worrisome'

Read more

against severe disease, a new analysis suggested. COVID-19 vaccines may reduce long COVID burden and it may contribute to a reduction in the health burden of long COVID, new findings suggest.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Dr S K Sarin, vice-chancellor, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences told TOI, “the genome sequencing results available so far (till the end of November) suggest that the Delta variant remains the main cause of Covid infection. However, we need to monitor the results more closely over the next few weeks to assess the cause of the increase in daily cases,” he said, indicating uncertainty over the latest Omicron variant leading to fresh cases.

Dr Rommel Tickoo, director, internal medicine, Max Hospital, Saket, said, “Till about a month ago, we weren’t getting any new Covid cases. Now, for the past few days, I have been receiving one or two requests daily for consultation from patients suffering from the viral infection.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will impose restrictions, if required, around Christmas and New Year to curb the spread of the Omicron variant even as he maintained that currently, there is no need for any such measures. He said the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and he is in constant touch with experts over the issue.

The Omicron tally in India has climbed to 41 cases- Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1). Dealing with the spike, the Tamil Nadu government announced banning public gatherings at all beaches in the state on December 31 and January 1. In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said COVID-19 clusters should be identified and genetic sequencing tests should be increased there.

