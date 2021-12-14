Coronavirus LIVE Updates: China Reports 1st Omicron Case; Kejriwal Mulls Curbs in Delhi as Experts Call Trend of Rising Cases 'Worrisome'

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Experts are calling Delhi’s trend of rising cases ‘worrisome’ as in the last 12 days, the national capital has recorded an average of 63 Covid-19 cases per day, the highest in the past four months. Vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to be much lower than against earlier variants, but they may still offer substantial protection Read More
West Bengal on Monday reported 418 new COVID-19 cases, 165 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 16,23,609, a health department bulletin said. The death toll rose to 19,610 as 10 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said. North 24 Parganas accounted for three new deaths, while two each were recorded in Kolkata and Nadia and one each in Paschim Bardhaman, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas.
The first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant infection in the mainland was detected in the northern city of Tianjin on Monday night, health authorities said.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, Dr S K Sarin, vice-chancellor, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences told TOI, “the genome sequencing results available so far (till the end of November) suggest that the Delta variant remains the main cause of Covid infection. However, we need to monitor the results more closely over the next few weeks to assess the cause of the increase in daily cases,” he said, indicating uncertainty over the latest Omicron variant leading to fresh cases.
Dr Rommel Tickoo, director, internal medicine, Max Hospital, Saket, said, “Till about a month ago, we weren’t getting any new Covid cases. Now, for the past few days, I have been receiving one or two requests daily for consultation from patients suffering from the viral infection.”
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will impose restrictions, if required, around Christmas and New Year to curb the spread of the Omicron variant even as he maintained that currently, there is no need for any such measures. He said the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and he is in constant touch with experts over the issue.
The Omicron tally in India has climbed to 41 cases- Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1). Dealing with the spike, the Tamil Nadu government announced banning public gatherings at all beaches in the state on December 31 and January 1. In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said COVID-19 clusters should be identified and genetic sequencing tests should be increased there.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.