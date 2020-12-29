Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As Global Cases Surge with New Strain, Centre's Guidelines for New Year Celebrations, Winter Season





Meanwhile, clinical trials to determine the safety and efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate from American biotech company Novavax have begun in the United States and Mexico, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced Monday. A similar Phase 3 trial for the same vaccine, called NVX-CoV2373, is also under way in the United Kingdom, where about 15,000 volunteers have been recruited. In the US and Mexico, the new trials will include around 30,000 volunteers over the age of 18.

Dec 29, 2020 07:41 (IST) More COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline as US Rams Up Effort | A huge US study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak. Dec 29, 2020 07:39 (IST) Assam Reports One More COVID Death, 58 Fresh Cases | One more person succumbed to COVID19 in Assam on Monday taking the state's death toll to 1,038, while 58 new infections pushed the tally to 2,15,997, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 90 people were discharged from hospitals during the day following their recovery from the disease. The total number of people who have been cured of coronavirus infection in the state now stands at 2,11,633. Dec 29, 2020 07:37 (IST) More COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline as US Rams Up Effort | A huge US study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate got underway as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak. Dec 29, 2020 07:34 (IST) Coronavirus Variant from South Africa Found in Japan | Japan on Monday detected a coronavirus variant found in South Africa, the government said, the first such discovery in a nation that has already identified more than a dozen cases of another variant that is spreading rapidly in Britain. A woman in her 30s who arrived in Japan on Dec. 19 was found to be infected with the new virus variant, the health ministry said. South Africa's health authorities have said the variant might be responsible for a recent surge in infections there. Dec 29, 2020 07:33 (IST) Germany Alarmed by Threat Posed by Coronavirus Deniers | Germany is facing a growing threat of attacks by right-wing militants who deny the existence of the coronavirus pandemic and its health risks, a senior security official said on Monday. "The apocalyptic thinking of conspiracy myth supporters is mixing with right-wing extremism," Burkhard Freier, head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in North Rhine-Westphalian state, told Tagesspiegel newspaper. Dec 29, 2020 07:31 (IST) House Votes to Increase COVID Checks to $2,000, Sending Trump's Request to GOP-controlled Senate | House votes to increase COVID checks to $2,000, sending Trump's request to GOP-controlled Senate.

Two-thirds of the participants will receive the vaccine and one-third a placebo. None of them will know, for the duration of the trial, what was in the injection they received.



"The launch of this study -- the fifth investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be tested in a Phase 3 trial in the United States -- demonstrates our resolve to end the pandemic through development of multiple safe and effective vaccines," said leading US immunologist Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the NIH.



The goal is that at least 25 percent of the participants in the US and Mexico trials should be aged 65 and over, the statement said.



Emphasis will also be placed on recruiting people who are more exposed to Covid-19 -- African-Americans and Hispanics in particular -- or who present with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk, such as obesity or diabetes.



The vaccine is taken in two doses three weeks apart. It can be stored between two and eight degrees Celsius (35 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit) -- much warmer temperatures than already approved vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, meaning it could be more easily distributed.



The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are based on a new technology, messenger RNA, while the Novavax vaccine is a recombinant protein vaccine.



The coronavirus has spikes (viral proteins) on its surface that come into contact with cells it infects. These proteins can be reproduced and presented to the immune system so that it can later recognize them and react if it is actually infected.



Two other vaccines that have conducted Phase 3 trials, those from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca/Oxford, are expected soon to seek emergency authorization for distribution in the US, the country most affected by the pandemic in absolute numbers worldwide.