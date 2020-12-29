Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As Global Cases Surge with New Strain, Centre's Guidelines for New Year Celebrations, Winter Season

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maintaining the Covid-19 restrictions on various activities, the Centre said that there is a need for surveillance, containment and caution due to a surge globally and the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the UK. In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it has issued fresh guidelines for surveillance with regard to Covid-19 that will remain in force till January 31, as it asked the states and union territories to keep a strict vigil to prevent any rise in cases during the New Year celebrations and the winter season.
Meanwhile, clinical trials to determine the safety and efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate from American biotech company Novavax have begun in the United States and Mexico, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced Monday. A similar Phase 3 trial for the same vaccine, called NVX-CoV2373, is also under way in the United Kingdom, where about 15,000 volunteers have been recruited. In the US and Mexico, the new trials will include around 30,000 volunteers over the age of 18.