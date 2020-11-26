Coronavirus LIVE Updates: AstraZeneca Manufacturing Error Clouds Vaccine Study Results

Event Highlights Centre Issues New Covid Guidelines from Dec 1

MP Records 1,773 Fresh Cases; 996 Recover, 14 Die

Mumbai Reports 1,144 New Cases, 17 Die

Karnataka Registers 1,630 Positive Cases

AstraZeneca Manufacturing Error



Read More Coronavirus LIVE Updates: AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine. A statement describing the error came days after the company and the university described the shots as “highly effective” and made no mention of why some study participants didn’t receive as much vaccine in the first of two shots as expected. In a surprise, the group of volunteers that got a lower dose seemed to be much better protected than the volunteers who got two full doses. In the low-dose group, AstraZeneca said, the vaccine appeared to be 90% effective. In the group that got two full doses, the vaccine appeared to be 62% effective. Combined, the drugmakers said the vaccine appeared to be 70% effective. The manufacturing problem has been corrected, according to the statement. Nov 26, 2020 9:08 (IST) Asian Shares Advance as Vaccine, Recovery Hopes Triumph Soft US Data | Asian shares advanced today as markets euphoric mood over COVID-19 vaccines and the prospects of more political predictability and economic stimulus under the incoming Biden administration overrode a slate of weak U.S. economic data. Nov 26, 2020 8:55 (IST) A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes swab from a man during a testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad. Nov 26, 2020 8:27 (IST) Vaccine is No Shot in The Arm Yet for Emerging Markets | Emerging markets have surged on the prospect that coronavirus vaccines will become widely available soon, but analysts think the rally is overplayed given the risks from slower rollouts for some economies that could delay their recoveries. Several vaccines are now close to fruition, including at least two produced in emerging markets Russia and China, but budgetary constraints in paying for them and challenges in storage and distribution cloud the outlook for many economies. Nov 26, 2020 8:03 (IST) Centre Issues New Covid Guidelines from Dec 1 | Putting to rest all speculation about another lockdown in light of the rising Covid-19 numbers in parts of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yesterday said no state or union territory can impose lockdown outside of containment zones. In the latest guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution, the MHA said, "State/UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/District/sub-division/City level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government." Nov 26, 2020 8:01 (IST) Govt Launches 'Mission COVID Suraksha' to Help Accelerate Vaccine Candidates | The government has launched 'Mission COVID Suraksha' to help accelerate the development of approximately 5-6 vaccine candidates and ensure that these are brought closer to licensure and introduction in the market, the Department of Biotechnology said on Wednesday. Nov 26, 2020 7:48 (IST) MP Records 1,773 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; 996 Recover, 14 Die | Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1,773 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 1,98,284, health officials said. With 14 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the state's death toll rose to 3,197, they said. A total of 996 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking MP's overall recovery count to 1,81,345. Nov 26, 2020 7:47 (IST) Mumbai Reports 1,144 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Die | Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases grew to 2,78,590 with the addition of 1,144 new cases on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on. The country's financial capital has witnessed a rise in the single-day infection count for the second consecutive day after dropping to 800 cases on Monday. Nov 26, 2020 7:43 (IST) Karnataka Registers 1,630 Covid Positive Cases | With 1,630 Covid positive cases and 19 deaths Karnataka's total infections rose to 8,78,055 and the toll to 11,714 on Tuesday, the health department bulletin said on Wednesday. The day also saw 1,333 patients getting discharged after recovery, leaving 24,890 active cases. Nov 26, 2020 7:39 (IST) UP to Be Ready by December 15 to Accept COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Health Minister | Meanwhile, in India, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jay Pratap Singh said the state already has an established system of cold chain across all its districts and remaining work at some places will be completed by December 15 to accept vaccine for COVID-19 whenever it is ready. He said the cold chain got established in all 75 districts of the state as part of earlier vaccination process for various diseases like rubella given to children up to the age of five years. Nov 26, 2020 7:36 (IST) Vaccine Dose Discrepancy | In a surprise, the group of volunteers that got a lower dose seemed to be much better protected than the volunteers who got two full doses. In the low-dose group, AstraZeneca said, the vaccine appeared to be 90% effective. In the group that got two full doses, the vaccine appeared to be 62% effective. Combined, the drugmakers said the vaccine appeared to be 70% effective. But the way in which the results were arrived at and reported by the companies has led to pointed questions from experts. Nov 26, 2020 7:34 (IST) AstraZeneca Manufacturing Error Clouds Vaccine Study Results | AstraZeneca and Oxford University yesterday evening acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine. A statement describing the error came days after the company and the university described the shots as highly effective and made no mention of why some study participants didn't receive as much vaccine in the first of two shots as expected.

Vials with a sticker reading, 'COVID-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only', and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)



Experts say the relatively small number of people in the low dose group makes it difficult to know if the effectiveness seen in the group is real or a statistical quirk. Some 2,741 people received a half dose of the vaccine followed by a full dose, AstraZeneca said. A total of 8,895 people received two full doses.



Another factor: none of the people in the low-dose group were over 55 years old. Younger people tend to mount a stronger immune response than older people, so it could be that the youth of the participants in the low-dose group is why it looked more effective, not the size of the dose.



Another point of confusion comes from a decision to pool results from two groups of participants who received different dosing levels to reach an average 70% effectiveness, said David Salisbury, and associate fellow of the global health program at the Chatham House think tank.



“You’ve taken two studies for which different doses were used and come up with a composite that doesn’t represent either of the doses,″ he said of the figure. “I think many people are having trouble with that.″



Oxford researchers say they aren’t certain and they are working to uncover the reason.



Sarah Gilbert, one of the Oxford scientists leading the research, said the answer is probably related to providing exactly the right amount of vaccine to trigger the best immune response. “It’s the Goldilocks amount that you want, I think, not too little and not too much. Too much could give you a poor quality response as well,” she said. “So you want just the right amount and it’s a bit hit and miss when you’re trying to go quickly to get that perfect first time.”



Details of the trial results will be published in medical journals and provided to U.K. regulators so they can decide whether to authorize distribution of the vaccine. Those reports will include a detailed breakdown that includes demographic and other information about who got sick in each group, and give a more complete picture of how effective the vaccine is.



Moncef Slaoui, who leads the U.S. coronavirus vaccine program Operation Warp Speed, said Tuesday in a call with reporters that U.S. officials are trying to determine what immune response the vaccine produced, and may decide to modify the AstraZeneca study in the U.S. to include a half dose. “But we want it to be based on data and science,” he said.