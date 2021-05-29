Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Tweaks Rule, Will Aide in Production of 20 mn AstraZeneca Doses for India

West Bengal’s Covid-19 death toll on Friday crossed the 15,000-mark after 145 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. The tally mounted to 13,43,442 after 12,193 fresh cases of infection were reported in the state. The total number of fatalities is 15,120 now. Meanwhile, 2,51,642 people were inoculated in West Bengal.
German children from the age of 12 will now be eligible for a Covid-19 inoculation from next month, the government said. This comes in anticipation of formal approval being given by the European regulator for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is currently available to those 16 and over. Angela Merkel said on Thursday night, after a lengthy “vaccine summit” with the leaders of the 16 Länder that every German citizen will have been offered a vaccine by 21 September and “that now includes the 12- to 16-year-olds”.
Merkel stressed that the reopening of schools for normal operation in the autumn term was not dependent on whether children had been vaccinated.
