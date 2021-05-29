india

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Tweaks Rule, Will Aide in Production of 20 mn AstraZeneca Doses for India
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Tweaks Rule, Will Aide in Production of 20 mn AstraZeneca Doses for India

The US government, state governments, US companies, and private citizens have provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India.

News18.com | May 29, 2021, 07:49 IST
covid vaccine, vaccination, vaccine centre delhi, delhi university, university of delhi, education news

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs has redirected Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing supplies for India, which will allow the country to make over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. The Biden administration is taking “a very close look” at the possibility of vaccine passports for travel into and out of the United States, the homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, said on Friday.

“In total, the US government, state governments, US companies, and private citizens have provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India,” said Dean Thompson, Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs, US.

Meanwhile, Noida targets to become India’s first fully vaccinated district against Covid. A clarion call towards the resolution was given by District Magistrate Suhas L Y during a virtual meeting with top health and administration officials of the district. Gautam Buddh Nagar is second after state capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccination but is first in terms of population ratio inoculated, according to the statement.

Read More
May 29, 2021 07:49 (IST)

Mizoram reported 283 new positive cases, taking total cases to 11,659. Active cases at 2,981

May 29, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Let us Fight COVID-19 Together: Jitendra Singh Urges All Parties | Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday urged all political parties and civil societies to rise above their differences and fight Covid pandemic jointly. At this hour of calamity, we are expected to strive together for the benefit of humanity, a statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension quoted the minister of state as saying. The minister made the remarks while dispatching a consignment of ration items for Covid-affected people of his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur. 

May 29, 2021 07:35 (IST)

May 29, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Noida Targets to Become India's First fully-vaccinated District Against Covid: Officials | Top officers of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar resolved to make it India's first fully-vaccinated district against coronavirus, according to officials. A clarion call towards the resolution was given by District Magistrate Suhas L Y during a virtual meeting with top health and administration officials of the district with Police Commissioner Alok Singh also in attendance, they said. "DM Suhas L Y called on all officials to get totally committed toward ensuring the objective of getting Gautam Buddh Nagar fully vaccinated against COVID-19," District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said in a statement to the press.

May 29, 2021 07:32 (IST)

Bengal's Covid Death Count Crosses 15,000-mark | West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll on Friday crossed the 15,000-mark after 145 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. The tally mounted to 13,43,442 after 12,193 fresh cases of infection were reported in the state. The total number of fatalities is 15,120 now, the department said in a bulletin. The state registered 19,396 recoveries improving the discharge rate to 90.70 per cent. The number of people who have been cured of the disease has thus gone up to 12,18,516.  Accordingly, the number of active cases also slipped to 1,09,806.


Vaccine centre facing shortage of vaccine supply (Representational Image)

West Bengal’s Covid-19 death toll on Friday crossed the 15,000-mark after 145 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. The tally mounted to 13,43,442 after 12,193 fresh cases of infection were reported in the state. The total number of fatalities is 15,120 now. Meanwhile, 2,51,642 people were inoculated in West Bengal.

German children from the age of 12 will now be eligible for a Covid-19 inoculation from next month, the government said. This comes in anticipation of formal approval being given by the European regulator for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is currently available to those 16 and over. Angela Merkel said on Thursday night, after a lengthy “vaccine summit” with the leaders of the 16 Länder that every German citizen will have been offered a vaccine by 21 September and “that now includes the 12- to 16-year-olds”.

Merkel stressed that the reopening of schools for normal operation in the autumn term was not dependent on whether children had been vaccinated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here