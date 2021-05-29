Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Tweaks Rule, Will Aide in Production of 20 mn AstraZeneca Doses for India

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs has redirected Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing supplies for India, which will allow the country to make over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. The Biden administration is taking “a very close look” at the possibility of vaccine passports for travel into and out of the United States, the homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, said on Friday.

“In total, the US government, state governments, US companies, and private citizens have provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India,” said Dean Thompson, Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs, US.

Meanwhile, Noida targets to become India’s first fully vaccinated district against Covid. A clarion call towards the resolution was given by District Magistrate Suhas L Y during a virtual meeting with top health and administration officials of the district. Gautam Buddh Nagar is second after state capital Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in terms of vaccination but is first in terms of population ratio inoculated, according to the statement.