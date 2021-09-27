Coronavirus LIVE Updates: At 2 lakh, India Logs Lowest Weekly Cases in 6; Chairman Disbands Panel of Scientists Investigating Covid-19's Origins

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India recorded over 2 lakh fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, a 6.4% decline from the previous seven days and the lowest weekly count in nearly six months. India logged nearly 2,00,500 new cases during the week (September 20-26), as compared with 2,14,221 last week. This was the fourth consecutive week of declining cases in the country after infections rose for a week following a massive spike in Kerala. This week’s count was also the lowest since 1.55 lakh cases were recorded in March 29-April 4 when the second wave was building up in the country.A task force of scientists investigating the origins of COVID-19 has been disbanded by Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs. The Wall Street Journal reported that it was due to the task force’s links with US nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, which worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Sachs said this risked the perception of bias, according to the outlet.

Here are the live updates on Covid-19

India recorded just over 2 lakh fresh cases of Covid-19 in the week ending Sunday, a 6.4% decline from the previous seven days and the lowest weekly count in nearly six months.India logged nearly 2,00,500 new cases during the week (September 20-26), as compared with 2,14,221 last week.

A task force of scientists investigating the origins of Covid-19 has been disbanded by Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs. The Wall Street Journal reported that it was due to the task force’s links with US nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, which worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will reopen from Monday for classes 9 to 12 in a staggered manner with all Covid-19 protocols in place. Students of classes 10 and 12 will attend the schools on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays whereas those studying in classes 9 and 11 will come on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Maharashtra has witnessed a significant fall in the average daily Covid-19 cases, helping the state government in easing the curbs and opening up schools, religious places and theatres. The state reported 93,515 cases in September with a daily average of 3,612 cases, much lower from the average daily caseload of 5,125 cases in August.

Canada will from Monday allow resumption of direct flights from India, more than five months after suspending their operation in April this year when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation.

The national capital reported 29 cases of coronavirus and zero death on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 percent, according to data shared by the health department.

Pedro Guimaraes, a member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation to the United Nations, has tested positive for Covid-19, the CEO of state lender Caixa Economica Federal said on his one of his social media accounts. Guimaraes, who said he was fully vaccinated, is the fourth member of the delegation that was with Bolsonaro in New York for his address to the United Nations to test positive.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here