Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Major Feat for Bihar, Vaccinates 30L on Modi's B'day; Set to Surpass its 6 Cr Target Before Deadline
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Major Feat for Bihar, Vaccinates 30L on Modi's B'day; Set to Surpass its 6 Cr Target Before Deadline

Coronavirus Updates: Biden government announced a plan to ‘boost’ adults before teh FDA advisory committee was given a chance to review scientific evidence in the general public.

News18.com | September 18, 2021, 08:32 IST
Covid-19 vaccination

Event Highlights

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In India’s 2.5 Crore vaccination record on Friday, Bihar tops the chart with nearly 30 lakh vaccinations. The state broke its earlier record of 27.6 lakh jabs given earlier on Aug 31. The feat yesterday was achieved despite many parts of Bihar battling floods.

The United States President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit with world leaders on the coronavirus pandemic next Wednesday, the White House said. Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have voted not to recommend a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine for most Americans, a potentially significant blow to the Biden administration.

This comes after the Biden government announced a plan to ‘boost’ adults before advisory committee was given a chance to review scientific evidence in the general public, The Guardian reported.

Sep 18, 2021 08:32 (IST)

If there is No New Variant, 3rd Covid Wave will Not be as Devastating as 2nd, Says Kang | There will not be a third wave of COVID-19 of the size and consequence the country witnessed during the second wave unless there is a new variant of coronavirus, top vaccinologist Gagandeep Kang said. She stressed the need to develop better vaccines that can deal with new variants, and strengthening of the regulatory mechanisms.  "Unless there is a new variant there will not be a third wave of the size and consequences that we saw in the second wave. What we will see is local flare-ups where there are unprotected populations and where the virus has not been before," Kang said. The second wave of coronavirus in the country between March and May killed thousands and infected lakhs, overwhelming the health infrastructure.  

Sep 18, 2021 08:20 (IST)

Chhattisgarh Reports 26 COVID-19 Cases, One Death | Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 infection tally reached 10,05,014 on Friday with the addition of 26 cases, a health official said. With one patient dying, the death toll reached 13,560, he added. The recovery count touched 9,91,108 after 13 people were discharged from hospitals and 18 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 346 active cases. "Koriya district led with four new cases, followed by three each in Bijapur, Korba and Mahasamund. No new case was reported from 14 districts, including Raipur. With 22,544 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,27,85,767," the official informed.

Sep 18, 2021 08:08 (IST)

For devotees from Kerala, Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh, a negative COVID report not older than 72 hours before the date of travel has been made mandatory, despite having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sep 18, 2021 07:47 (IST)

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, India on Friday set a record and administered over 2.

Sep 18, 2021 07:29 (IST)

WHO Approval for Covxain to be Delayed by Oct 5 | WHO approval for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) to COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is likely to be delayed till October 5. As per WHO, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) will be meeting on October 5 to granting EUA to Covaxin.

Sep 18, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Bengal Logs 719 Fresh COVID Cases, Nine More Fatalities | West Bengal reported nine fresh COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, raising the toll to 18,629, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 15,60,286 with 719 single-day cases, a health department bulletin said. The state now has 8,008 active cases, and 15,33,649 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 727 since Thursday. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 98.29 per cent, the bulletin said. Of the new cases, 138 were reported from Kolkata, and 124 from neighbouring North 24 Parganas district. Five fresh fatalities were registered in North 24 Parganas, three in Kolkata and one in Nadia district. The state has so far conducted over 1.76 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 40,181 in the last 24 hours.

Sep 18, 2021 07:11 (IST)

Over 1.27 Lakh Women Vaccinated in Mumbai |  A total of 1,27,351 women were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mumbai during a special drive on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Of these, 1,07,934 got their jabs at government and civic run centres, while the rest were inoculated in private ones, it said in a release. According to the BMC, 1,09,86,083 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis so far, with 33,31,640 getting the second dose well. The metropolis has 457 vaccination centres, comprising 302 operated by the BMC, 19 by the state government and 136 by private entities. 

Sep 18, 2021 07:10 (IST)

US Panel Backs COVID-19 Boosters Only for Elderly, High-risk | Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

Total inoculations had already crossed 2.5 crore on Sept 17. (Image: PTI)

Biden’s meeting with world leaders is about expanding and enhancing our shared efforts to defeat Covid-19 and it will seek to “align on a common vision” against the virus, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. The summit will be ‘on the margins of the UN General Assembly.’

Meanwhile, India on Friday broke global records and administered over 2.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses on PM Modi’s 71st birthday. Out of all states, Karnataka topped the ongoing vaccination drive against coronavirus with over 26.9 lakh doses, followed by Bihar (over 26.6 lakh doses), Uttar Pradesh (over 24.8 lakh doses), Madhya Pradesh (over 23.7 lakh doses) and Gujarat (over 20.4 lakh doses).

Karnataka has vaccinated 75% of its eligible population against COVID-19, with the first dose & 24% with both doses, Times of India reported. Bengaluru is second district in India to vaccinate all eligible population

