Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Major Feat for Bihar, Vaccinates 30L on Modi's B'day; Set to Surpass its 6 Cr Target Before Deadline

Biden’s meeting with world leaders is about expanding and enhancing our shared efforts to defeat Covid-19 and it will seek to “align on a common vision” against the virus, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. The summit will be ‘on the margins of the UN General Assembly.’

Meanwhile, India on Friday broke global records and administered over 2.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses on PM Modi’s 71st birthday. Out of all states, Karnataka topped the ongoing vaccination drive against coronavirus with over 26.9 lakh doses, followed by Bihar (over 26.6 lakh doses), Uttar Pradesh (over 24.8 lakh doses), Madhya Pradesh (over 23.7 lakh doses) and Gujarat (over 20.4 lakh doses).

Karnataka has vaccinated 75% of its eligible population against COVID-19, with the first dose & 24% with both doses, Times of India reported. Bengaluru is second district in India to vaccinate all eligible population

