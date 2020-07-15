Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Need to Adapt Through 'Skill, Re-skill & Up-skill', Says PM Modi on Covid-19 Changing Nature of Jobs

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, said that coronavirus had changed the nature of jobs. "The young are quickly adapting to this, business and its market is changing quickly and many are finding it difficult to keep up."

He said his answer to this challenge was 'skill, re-skill and up-skill. "We have started a portal to map skilled workers, this will help employers to access these individuals with ease," he said, adding that a successful person never gives up on learning new skills.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Covid-19 Pandemic:

◕ The highest-ever recorded spike of 29,429 new Covid-19 cases and 582 deaths was reported in the last 24 hours in India Total positive cases stand at 9,36,181 including 3,19,840 active cases, 5,92,032 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,309 deaths, said the Ministry of Health.

◕ The second phase of lockdown in Pune will commence from July 18 till July 23. Medical stores, dairies, hospitals and essential services will be allowed to remain open as per Shekhar Gaikwad, Commissioner of Pune Municipal Commission, said.

Maharashtra: Shops closed, and police personnel check vehicles in Pune. Municipal Corporation has ordered lockdown in Pune in two phases till July 18, to control the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/wUiFnmN5EV — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

◕ Odisha reports 618 new Covid-19 cases and 609 recoveries reported in Odisha on July 14. Total number of cases in the state at 14,898, including 9,864 recovered and 4,933 active cases, said the State Government.

◕ Rajasthan Police has launched a campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak’ in Jodhpur, against spread of COVID19. Jodhpur Commissioner Police says, “Under this campaign, policemen will visit residences of the citizens infected with virus and check if quarantine norms are followed or not.”

◕ Over 3 lakh daily tests are being conducted. The total test samples taken are at 1.24 crore.

◕ Recovery rate improves to 63.2% while the Mortality rate remains at 2.6%. Delhi recovery rate improves to 80.8%. It is second only to Ladakh which sports a recoveryr ate of 86.6%.

◕ The total cases in Rajasthan cross 25,000, while active cases are 5,800. Karnataka now has more total confirmed cases than Gujarat.

◕ US biotech firm Moderna said Tuesday it would enter the final stage of human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, to test how well it protects people in the real world. The announcement came as the results from an earlier trial intended to prove the vaccine was safe and triggered antibody production were published.

◕ The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.20%. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.05%:3.95% now, states the Government of India.

◕ Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, speaking at a webinar said - "Experts are predicting a budget deficit of 10 lakh crore with Central and state government next year. We need to plan how we can increase liquidity in the market and that is a crucial challenge for the Indian economy."

He added - "Our economy is facing lot of challenges and we need to find solution to accelerate growth. GDP and per capita income expectations are not very good. It's time we need to change economic situation,for that we need support from government and cooperation from entrepreneurs."

◕ The Trump administration has agreed to rescind its July 6 rule, which temporarily barred international students from staying in the United States unless they attend at least one in-person course, a federal district court judge said on Tuesday.

◕ Mizoram reports 5 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases in the state stands at 238 including 79 active cases and 159 cured/discharged, said State Chief Minister, Zoramthang.

◕ An Air India flight under Vande Bharat Mission carrying 101 passengers from Ukraine arrived at Indore Airport (MP). All passengers were found to be asymptomatic&will remain under institutional quarantine as per norms of government, said Amit Malakar, Indore nodal officer.

◕ The government has allowed for the phased reopening of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir from July 14. NA Wani, Director Kashmir Tourism says,"In the first phase, tourists arriving by air who have confirmed hotel bookings and return tickets will be allowed. They will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 test on arrival."

◕ Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) started a free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients on the event of Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji's Prakash Purab. Twelve ambulances will be stationed in various parts of the national capital.