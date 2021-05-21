india

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2.59 Lakh Cases in 24 Hrs, 4,209 People Die; Maharashtra Tops List of Black Fungus Deaths
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2.59 Lakh Cases in 24 Hrs, 4,209 People Die; Maharashtra Tops List of Black Fungus Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The figures have come to fore a day after Centre urged all states and Union territories to declare it as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act to ensure mandatory surveillance to tackle the 'new challenge'.

News18.com | May 21, 2021, 10:00 IST
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support is now being used in several hospitals to help severe COVID patients, who have acute pneumonia or lung damage, and in cases where ventilators are failing to maintain blood oxygen levels.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The deadly black fungus or mucormycosis killed as many as 126 people till Wednesday — with Maharashtra alone accounting for 90 deaths. The disease has affected close to 5,500 people across India. With 14 mucormycosis deaths, Haryana’s casualties are second highest in the country. The figures have come to fore a day after Centre urged all states and Union territories to declare it as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act to ensure mandatory surveillance to tackle the “new challenge”.

According to a report in Times of India, Uttar Pradesh has recorded eight deaths, all of them in Lucknow. The figures for the rest of the state are not available. Jharkhand has recorded four deaths while two deaths each have been reported from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Bihar, Assam, Odisha and Goa have reported one death each. Some states, however, said they have not collated data on mucormycosis cases and deaths yet.

he Delhi High Court also asked the Centre to take steps to import Amphotericin-B used for treating Mucormycosis, also known as ‘black fungus’, from wherever it is available in the world to bridge its shortage “before we lose more precious lives” even as a Union minister said Indian companies have placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of this key anti-fungal drug. Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said 11 pharma firms in the country will produce the drug with five more approvals being given.

May 21, 2021 10:00 (IST)

32,44,17,870 samples tested for Covid-19  up to 20th May 2021. Of these, 20,61,683 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

May 21, 2021 09:27 (IST)

Covid -19 Updates: A bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan & Justice Alok Verma of Uttarakhand HC reprimanded the state government, for giving permission first to Kumbh Mela, and now to Chardham amid Covid-19 and asked to "go and see what is happening"

May 21, 2021 09:04 (IST)
May 21, 2021 08:53 (IST)

329 Doctors Succumbed to Covid-19 During 2nd Wave, Bihar Tops List: IMA

The Indian Medical Association on Thursday released fresh figures on Covid-related fatalities among doctors, saying 329 of them succumbed to the disease during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. Bihar alone saw 80 deaths, the maximum among states, followed by Delhi (73), Uttar Pradesh (41), Andhra Pradesh (22) and Telangana (20), the IMA said.

May 21, 2021 08:46 (IST)

Covid Patient Dead, But UP Hospital 'Kept Sending SMS About Her Vitals’ to Family for 2 Days

In what could be termed as sheer negligence, a hospital in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh was sending a COVID-19 patient’s vital stats to her family even after her demise. The incident was reported from Hallet hospital in Kanpur, where the hospital management kept sending oxygen levels and other stats of the patient who had died two days back.

May 21, 2021 08:19 (IST)

3,231 Covid cases in Delhi, the lowest in 50 days

Delhi recorded 3,231 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest in the last 50 days, but fatalities remained high at 235. The positivity rate has dipped further to 5.5%, which is the lowest since April 4.

May 21, 2021 08:09 (IST)

READ | Tamil Nadu, Telangana Among Several States to Declare Black Fungus as Epidemic Amid Rising Cases, Deaths

The governments of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana, Assam and Delhi on Thursday declared 'black fungus' or Mucormycois as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 after a number of people were found to be infected with the disease in these states leading deaths in several cases.

May 21, 2021 08:02 (IST)

FIR has been filed against youth Congress District president Nikhil Kondajji and several others under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 for violating Covid-19 guidelines by reportedly partying on May 18, in Davanagere

May 21, 2021 07:59 (IST)

Maharashtra Issues SOPs Against Sexual Harassment in Covid Wards | The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued stringent SOPs in response to sexual harassment complaints of women in COVID-19 wards across the state. According to the orders, issued today, each women’s COVID-19 ward should now have panic alarm buttons.

May 21, 2021 07:55 (IST)

Covid-19 Update: Amid fears of contracting Covid, most Japan firms say Olympics should be cancelled or postponed, reports Reuters

May 21, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Bharat Biotech to Ramp Up Covaxin Production by Additional 200 Million With New Gujarat Plant | Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it has ramped up additional manufacturing capacities for the Covaxin covid-19 jabs as the country faces a severe shortage of vaccines. Chiron Behring, a subsidy of Bharat Biotech in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per annum in the GMP facilities that are already operational for the production of vaccines based on Inactivated Vero Cell Platform Technology, under stringent levels of GMP and biosafety, the company said in a statement.

May 21, 2021 07:44 (IST)

In view of Covid-19, textiles & jewellery shops are allowed to open with limited staff for home/online delivery of clothes/jewellery, wedding clients are allowed in the shops up to 1 hour. Migrant workers allowed for pineapple collection & related works: Govt of Kerala

May 21, 2021 07:42 (IST)
May 21, 2021 07:40 (IST)

Black Fungus a Misnomer; Not Enough Evidence That Third Wave Will Impact Kids More: Randeep Guleria

As the country witnesses a rising number of mucormycosis cases amid the COVID-19 pandemic, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said there is a need to aggressively work on preventing the fungal infection. He said that cases of fungal infection will probably come down as the COVID-19 cases decrease.

May 21, 2021 07:20 (IST)
May 21, 2021 07:15 (IST)

Covid-19 Positivity Rate Lowest in a Month, But India Can't Afford Laxity, Says Govt | In a press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry said, “There is a continued decrease in active cases in the country. Recoveries stand at 86.7 per cent. 21 states have reported more recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases. We have seen a 13-day decline straight. Death data is also going down now. Eight states in the country have more than 1 lakh active cases, nine states have between 50,000-1 lakh active cases and 19 states have less than 50,000 active cases. Tamil Nadu remains a cause of concern."

May 21, 2021 07:10 (IST)

Chinar Corps-Indian Army, with the help of civil repair team makes a 4-yr-old defunct oxygen plant operational. "After request from district admin, we arranged its spare parts & made it work in 4 days. It can now produce 700 cylinders per day," said Lt Col Niladri Roy

May 21, 2021 07:04 (IST)

In Odisha's Mayurbhanj, police buried 2 Covid bodies after family refused to touch them due to fear. "Families of Manoranjan Behera & Renuwala Khatua refused to perform their last rites. We took them from their houses & buried them ritually", Inspector-in-charge of Khunta PS said

May 21, 2021 07:01 (IST)

Covid-19 Live Update: Fall in Daily Covid-19 Cases By Over 50% in Five States; Delhi, UP See Highest Drop

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Goa have reported more than 50 percent drop in daily Covid-19 cases over the week, with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh witnessing highest decrease, official data from the respective states suggest.On the contrary, from May 13 to May 19, the daily cases in Meghalaya, Lakshadweep, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura reported over 30 percent rise, the state government data analysed by News18 suggests.

“You have to get the medicine from wherever in the world. You have to take steps right now. Wherever it is available in the world get it,” said a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh which was assured by the Centre that it has already started taking steps to import the medicine. The court said the Centre should inform it about the steps taken to import the medicine, the shortfall of which was coming in the way of the treatment of this fungal infection which has been on the rise in the national capital and elsewhere in the country. The infection that affects the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19.

Central government standing counsel Kirtiman Singh and Amit Mahajan informed the court that as on May 19, there are 7,251 patients of black fungus in the country and this includes 200 in Delhi. Some states have also reported fatalities due to this disease with Maharashtra recording 90 deaths. The issue of shortage of the medicine for treating black fungus was raised by advocate Rakesh Malhotra.

Minister Mandaviya said the shortage of the anti-fungal drug will be resolved soon. “Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) curing drug #AmphotericinB’s shortage will be resolved soon! Within three days, 5 more Pharma companies have got New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies,” he said in a tweet.

Mandaviya, who is the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, also said that existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production of the drug. “Indian Companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of #AmphotericinB. We are leaving no stone unturned to smoothen the situation,” he noted.

