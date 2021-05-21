Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2.59 Lakh Cases in 24 Hrs, 4,209 People Die; Maharashtra Tops List of Black Fungus Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The deadly black fungus or mucormycosis killed as many as 126 people till Wednesday — with Maharashtra alone accounting for 90 deaths. The disease has affected close to 5,500 people across India. With 14 mucormycosis deaths, Haryana’s casualties are second highest in the country. The figures have come to fore a day after Centre urged all states and Union territories to declare it as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act to ensure mandatory surveillance to tackle the “new challenge”.

According to a report in Times of India, Uttar Pradesh has recorded eight deaths, all of them in Lucknow. The figures for the rest of the state are not available. Jharkhand has recorded four deaths while two deaths each have been reported from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Bihar, Assam, Odisha and Goa have reported one death each. Some states, however, said they have not collated data on mucormycosis cases and deaths yet.

he Delhi High Court also asked the Centre to take steps to import Amphotericin-B used for treating Mucormycosis, also known as ‘black fungus’, from wherever it is available in the world to bridge its shortage “before we lose more precious lives” even as a Union minister said Indian companies have placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of this key anti-fungal drug. Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said 11 pharma firms in the country will produce the drug with five more approvals being given.