Coronavirus LIVE Updates: BMC Issues SOPs for Navratri; 5 People Allowed at Mandaps, Flowers, Sweets Banned

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The BMC on Thursday issued guidelines for Navratri celebrations. Idol height restricted to 4 feet for public mandaps, and 2 feet for home idols. Satinisation for mandaps is a must, and no flowers and sweets are allowed. The authorities said they would encourage people to go for online darshan.

Meanwhile, West Bengal has extended coronavirus restrictions till October 30. The state government, however, relaxed night movement between October 10-20 for Durga Puja, which begins from October 11.

Meanwhile, twenty-three MBBS students studying in KEM & Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai have been found to be corona positive even after taking the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The daily rise in coronavirus infections had remained below 20,000 for the second consecutive day on Thursday with 18,870 fresh cases recorded in a single day. Active cases as of now stand at 2,77,020 while the total cases tally has now reached 3,37,39,980. A total of 3,30,14,898 recoveries have been recorded. Death toll is currently 4,48,062. Total vaccinations in the last 24 hours were recorded at 65,34,306.

Here are the top developments:

- Mizoram reported 1,741 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 16,841, officials said. Among the new patients were 304 children, they said. One more person died of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 307.

- “All 23 students were vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine. Some of them have mild symptoms. It may have spread due to some cultural or sports event held in the college," said Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

- Out of 29, 23 students are in second year MBBS and 6 students are first year MBBS. Out of 29 students who tested positive for corona, 27 students took both doses of corona vaccine.

- Two students have been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital for treatment while the other students have been quarantined.

- How all these students became infected with the virus is being investigated.

- Rising above the 20k mark, India in the last 24 hours reported 23,529 new Covid-19 cases, 28,718 recoveries and 311 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry.

- The active cases comprise 0.84 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.83 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

- As many as 15,04,713 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 56,74,50,185. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.25 per cent.

- Maharashtra has planned to setup 60-70 field hospitals across districts to cater to Covid patients round the year. According to a report by Times of India, these 50 to 100-bed facilities are part of a larger plan to create parallel infrastructure so that future Covid waves don’t disrupt non-Covid work at permanent hospitals.

- The field hospitals would largely come up in tier-II and tier-III cities that tend to get overwhelmed with any spurt in cases The state plans to build them with a durability for 20 years and won’t be temporary structures.

- Many governments across the globe, that once relied on vaccines from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. or Sinopharm Group Co Ltd. are now turning to options from the US and Europe, as concerns mount about Chinese vaccines’ efficacy against the delta strain and the Western stranglehold on mRNA supplies grows looser.

