Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Booster Dose Ideal 6 Months After 2nd Dose, Says Covaxin Makers; Molnupiravir to Get Nod for Usage in India 'Within Days'

The World Health Organization reported that coronavirus deaths rose by 10% in Europe in the past week, making it the only world region where both COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing. It was the sixth consecutive week that the virus has risen across the continent. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said there were about 3.1 million new cases globally, about a 1% increase from the previous week. Nearly two-thirds of the coronavirus infections – 1.9 million – were in Europe, where cases rose by 7%.
Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Chairman of the Covid Strategy Group, CSIR, told NDTV that the Emergency Use Authorisation for the Merck drug Molnupiravir- an oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19, will be granted ‘within days’. The medicine is meant for adults who are at risk for progressing to severe Covid-19 or hospitalization.
Punjab reported 31 new coronavirus cases and one fatality, officials said. The infection tally in the state stands at 6,02,647 while the death toll rose to 16,567 with the one death being reported from Pathankot, according to a medical bulletin. Among the new cases, Pathankot reported eight, followed by four each in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Mohali. The number of active cases in the state stands at 242.
West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally surged to 16,00,732 as the state reported 853 new infections on Wednesday, 65 more than the previous day, a health department bulletin said. Of the 853 new cases, the city reported 227 cases and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district 153, it said. Fifteen new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 19,267. West Bengal had reported 788 COVID-19 cases and 12 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday.
Ella was speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021, where he also talked about delay by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in granting emergency use approval for Covaxin, Ella blamed the “negative campaign” against the vaccine in India. Hinting at politics as a possible factor behind the negative reports, Ella recalled how soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Covaxin shot to express confidence in Indian science, innovation and ‘atma-nirbhar’ capabilities.
