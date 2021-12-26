Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Assam Imposes Night Curfew, Fines for Violating Covid Guidelines; Italy, France Report Biggest 1-day Jump in Cases

Read more

face masks, adding that fines will be imposed and legal action initiated against anyone failing to do so.

Seven new cases of Omicron variant were confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases to 38, State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Saturday. According to him, those who tested positive were: a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had travelled from Delhi, a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who came from UAE, a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from Zambia and a 54-year-old man from Bengaluru, who was a primary contact of a United Kingdom traveller.

An intern at Kolkata Medical College has tested positive for Omicron, raising the total number of people found to have got infected with the new variant of coronavirus to six, a senior official of the health department said. Barring the medical intern, the rest have foreign travel history.

21 new Omicron cases have been detected in Rajasthan, taking the number of people infected with the new variant of the coronavirus to 43, officials said on Saturday.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported two new cases of Omicron.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while “precaution dose” for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10, decisions that come amid rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus. In an address to the nation, he said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

The precaution dose denotes a third dose of the vaccine for the fully vaccinated but Modi refrained from using the term “booster dose”, as it is generally referred

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions, official said on Saturday. It is the second vaccine to receive the regulator’s nod for use among those below 18 years after Zydus Cadila’s needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

