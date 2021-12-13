Coronavirus LIVE Updates: If Given, Booster Must Be Different Than First 2 Vaccines, Says Experts Body; UK Opens Up Booster Shot Bookings for Above 30

Read more

the booster dose, when administered, should be of a vaccine based on a platform different from that of the first two doses.

Senior government sources told The Indian Express that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the apex body that provides vaccination guidance after a technical review of the scientific evidence on immunisation policy and programmes — is still assessing the requirement for boosters.

Meanwhile, in the UK, there are around 7.5 million people aged 30 to 39, and 3.5 million of those are eligible for boosters from Monday. Reportedly, booster shots are said to be effective against the Omicron variant. There is no reported death from the variant in the UK yet, but experts warn that it is set to take over from Delta as the dominant coronavirus variant by the end of this year.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had tested positive for the virus and is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms. He contracted COVID-19 infection on a day when the country recorded a new high of 37,875 new infections overnight, dramatically up from the previous day’s 17,154 new cases.

Authorities in France want to accelerate vaccinations against the coronavirus before Christmas as infections surge and more people with COVID-19 seek medical attention. “People can celebrate Christmas normally, but we must respect the rules…and get vaccinated,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex told public radio outlet France Blue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.