Coronavirus LIVE Updates: If Given, Booster Must Be Different Than First 2 Vaccines, Says Experts Body; UK Opens Up Booster Shot Bookings for Above 30

Goa’s coronavirus caseload went up by 35 to reach 1,79,454 on Sunday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,482 as no patient succumbed to the infection, a health department official said. The number of recoveries in the state rose to 1,75,561 after 60 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day. The count of active cases in the coastal state is now 411, the official said. “As 2,119 fresh tests were conducted, the cumulative test count rose to 15,78,233,” he added.
The national capital reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and zero death due to the infection in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday. Delhi has recorded two deaths due to the infection in December so far. It had logged seven fatalities due to the disease in November, four in October and five in September. With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,41,718. Of this, over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.
Authorities in France want to accelerate vaccinations against the coronavirus before Christmas as infections surge and more people with COVID-19 seek medical attention. “People can celebrate Christmas normally, but we must respect the rules…and get vaccinated,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex told public radio outlet France Blue during an interview in the Alsace region late Friday.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection, his office said on Sunday. President Ramaphosa contracted COVID-19 infection on a day when the country recorded a new high of 37,875 new infections overnight, dramatically up from the previous day’s 17,154 new cases. The President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today.
Senior government sources told The Indian Express that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the apex body that provides vaccination guidance after a technical review of the scientific evidence on immunisation policy and programmes — is still assessing the requirement for boosters.
Meanwhile, in the UK, there are around 7.5 million people aged 30 to 39, and 3.5 million of those are eligible for boosters from Monday. Reportedly, booster shots are said to be effective against the Omicron variant. There is no reported death from the variant in the UK yet, but experts warn that it is set to take over from Delta as the dominant coronavirus variant by the end of this year.
