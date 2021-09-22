Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Cases Drop in Kerala, Mizoram Sees Spike; AstraZeneca to Roll Out Multiple Covid Therapies in India in 2022

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covid-19 in Kerala dropped below 16,000 for the second consecutive day as India recorded just over 27,000 fresh infections of the virus on Tuesday, close to the tally recorded on the same day last week. Meanwhile, Mizoram witnessed a steady rise in infections. It reported 1,731 fresh cases, its highest ever single-day count. Mizoram’s tally on Tuesday was the third-highest in India after Kerala and Maharashtra (3,131). AstraZeneca is all to set to launch a next-generation jab to address emerging strains, a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies for prevention-to-treatment, and a booster shot of its existing vaccine. The Covid therapies including the vaccines are expected to be rolled out in India next year, and could be manufactured at the Serum Institute, sources told TOI. Since these therapies are under development or under trials, final agreements are yet to be inked.

Clearing the decks for a high-powered committee set up by the AAP government to look into deaths by alleged medical oxygen shortage during the second wave of Covid-19, the Delhi high court on Tuesday said it saw no difficulty in such a probe.

Covid-19 in Kerala dropped below 16,000 for the second consecutive day as India recorded just over 27,000 fresh infections of the virus on Tuesday, close to the tally recorded on the same day last week. Meanwhile, Mizoram witnessed a steady rise in infections.

AstraZeneca is all to set to launch a next-generation jab to address emerging strains, a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies for prevention-to-treatment, and a booster shot of its existing vaccine.

The R-value, or reproductive number, for Covid-19 in India, dropped from 1.17 in August-end to 0.92 in mid-September, indicating that the spread of the infection across the country has slowed down, according to researchers.

Karnataka government officials say the Centre is open to the proposal of reducing the interval between two doses of Covishield vaccine from the current 12-16 weeks to the original 4-6 weeks and orders to this effect are likely to be issued soon.

Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) will use drones for aerial surveillance, amid Covid-19, to monitor the crowd gatherings during Durga puja.

Bharat Biotech has completed the Phase II/III clinical trials of Covaxin on children in the 2-18 years age group and is all set to submit the data to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), a top official of the company said.

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday the second shot of its Covid vaccine given about two months after the first increased its effectiveness to 94% in the US against moderate to severe forms of the disease.

Travelers eligible to enter Canada will be able to board direct flights from India once the restriction on direct flights expires, provided they have a proof of a negative Covid-19 molecular test

