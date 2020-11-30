Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Says India Continues to Record Lowest Death Rate; Rajasthan BJP MLA Succumbs to Covid-19

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently 99), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare even as the country recorded 496 new Covid-19 fatalities in a span of 24 hours. BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari, also succumbed to the infection at Gurugram's Medanta hospital.
The Centre said that focused measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500. The Union health ministry on Sunday said that nearly 71 per cent of the 496 new coronavirus deaths are from eight states and union territories with Delhi recording the highest number of 89 deaths followed by Maharashtra with 88 and West Bengal with 52. It said 22 states and UTs have recorded case fatality rates lower than the national average of 1.46 per cent.
EAM Jaishankar Calls on UAE's Prime Minister, Discusses Post-Covid Economic Cooperation | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAE's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era. Jaishankar thanked Sheikh Mohammed for taking care of the Indian community and underlined that India had been a reliable partner to the UAE in all respects during this difficult period.
Nov 30, 2020 08:36 (IST)
UPDATE | New York City’s state schools will start to reopen on 7 December, beginning with primary schools, the mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced on Sunday.
A total 41,810 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country, according to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday.
Nov 30, 2020 08:15 (IST)
Australia's Greenhouse Gas Emission Fell 3% Amid Covid-19 Shutdown | Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 3% in the year to June due to the Covid-19 shutdown, the ongoing impact of drought and an influx of cheap solar and wind power, according to government figures. The government said it meant Australia had beaten its international 2020 target – widely regarded among experts as an unambitious goal. Experts said much of the fall in emissions over the year were unrelated to federal government action.
Nov 30, 2020 08:07 (IST)
India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently 99). Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Nov 30, 2020 08:01 (IST)
Fauci Warns of 'Surge Upon Surge' in US Cases after Thanksgiving | Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s “This Week” that the level of infection in the US. would not “all of a sudden turn around.” “So clearly in the next few weeks, we’re going to have the same sort of thing. And perhaps even two or three weeks down the line ... we may see a surge upon a surge,” he said.
Nov 30, 2020 07:59 (IST)
Iraq Reopens Schools After Almost 10 Months of Lockdown | Children in Iraq have started returning to school for the first time since late February, with social distancing measures in place and schools operating six days a week.
Nov 30, 2020 07:51 (IST)
Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteer Alleges Side Effects; DCGI and Ethics Committe Probing Matter | An Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial participant in Chennai has sought a compensation of Rs five crore for allegedly suffering serious side effects from the shot, a claim which is being investigated by the Drugs Controller General of India and the institutional ethics committee at the trial site. A senior ICMR official said that apreliminary assessment has not indicated any causal link between the alleged adverse events shown by the volunteer and the 'Covishield' vaccine. The 40-year-old business consultant, who was a volunteer for the third phase of the vaccine trial conducted by Serum Institute of India (SII), has alleged he suffered a virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions, and has sent a legal notice to SII and others.
A 40-year-old man who took part in the 'Covidshield' vaccine trial in Chennai has alleged serious side effects, including a virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions and has…
Nov 30, 2020 07:40 (IST)
Mexico Reports 6,388 New Cases, 196 Deaths | Mexico reported 6,388 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 196 additional deaths on Sunday, health ministry data showed. The latest tally brought the official number of cases to 1,107,071 with a total death toll of 105,655. Health officials have said the real number of both is likely to be significantly higher due to little testing.
Nov 30, 2020 07:36 (IST)
US Health Experts Worry About Major Surge in Covid-19 After Thanksgiving | Two top American health experts, also members of the White House Task Force on COVID-19, on Sunday feared a major surge in the coronavirus pandemic after this week's Thanksgiving festival, which traditionally involves gathering of family and friends. The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the US topped 200,000 for the first time on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Since January, when the first infections were reported in the US, America's total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.
A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The current active COVID-19 caseload of the country stands at4,53,956, which comprises4.83 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far. Maharashtra recorded the highest positive change with the addition of 1,940 cases, whereas Delhi recorded the highest negative change with a decrease of 1,603 active cases in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.
A total 41,810 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country, according to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday. The ministry said70.43 per cent of the daily new cases were contributed by eight states and UTs -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.
Kerala leads the tally with 6,250 new COVID cases. Maharashtra recorded 5,965 new cases, while Delhi follows with 4,998 new infections. The number of COVID-19 recoveries in India stands at 88,02,267 with 42,298 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours in the country.
The ministry said 68.73 per cent of the new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in eight states and UTs. Delhi has reported the highest number of 6,512 single-day recoveries followed by 5,275 in Kerala and 3,937 in Maharashtra, it said.
The COVID-19 infection tally in the country mounted to 93,92,919 on Sunday, while the death toll climbed to 1,36,696, the data showed.