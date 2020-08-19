Coronavirus LIVE Updates: World Still Long Way from Herd Immunity, Says WHO, Plays Down Threat from Malaysia Strain of Covid-19

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organisation (WHO) said "changes in viruses happen all the time", after a new Covid-19 mutation was discovered in three cases in Malaysia, deemed to be 10 times more infectious. "Identifying a change does not automatically mean Covid-19 has changed. "You need to look to see if this means the virus is behaving differently," the body said, adding that the world was still a long way from Herd Immunity. "There is no question in my mind we're a long way from it, and will remain a long way from it in the absence of an effective vaccine. Hoping for herd immunity is not a solution."

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus:

• Teachers to Get Tested in Assam | Teachers and employees of all educational institutions in Assam will be tested for COVID-19 and those found negative will have to be ready to join work as the state is looking to reopen schools and colleges on September 1, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. The manadtory COVID testing will begin from August 21, he said.

• Amit Shah Admitted to AIIMS Days After Testing Covid-19 Negative | Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS late on Monday night. The government hospital said the Home Minister has been "complaining of fatigue and body ache for last three-four days" and has been admitted for “post-Covid-19 care”. “He has tested negative for Covid-19. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital," AIIMS said in the statement.

• Coronavirus Cases in Argentina Rise | Argentina confirmed 6,840 new cases of coronavirus and 172 new deaths on Tuesday, taking it simultaneously over the 300,000 case and 6,000 death threshold as the Latin nation battles a surge of contagions in recent weeks. The country's health ministry reported a total of 305,966 cases and 6,048 deaths.

• Australia Signs Vaccine Deal | A fresh outbreak of infections in Australia's coronavirus hot zone of Victoria appeared to have eased on Wednesday, as the country signed a deal to secure a potential COVID-19 vaccine that it intends to roll out free of cost to its citizens. Australia has signed a deal with British drugmaker AstraZeneca to produce and distribute enough doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine for its population of 25 million, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said late on Tuesday.

• China & US Allow Flights | China and the United States will each allow air carriers to double current flights to eight per week between the world's two largest economies, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday.