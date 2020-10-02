Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump Undergoes Covid Test, to be Quarantined After Close Aide Infected; India Death Toll Feared to Cross 1 Lakh Today

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said that he was awaiting results from a Covid-19 test after one of his close advisors tested positive for the disease. Trump's close aid Hope Hicks tested positive, the president confirmed to Fox News. "I just went for a test and we'll see what happens," he said, adding that he and First Lady Melania Trump will "begin the quarantine process".
India’s death toll, meanwhile, is expected to cross 1 lakh mark today. Nearly 6.5 million people have been infected in total, second only to the number in the United States. But the real figure could be much higher, according to the latest serological survey -- a study testing blood for certain antibodies to estimate the proportion of a population that has fought off the virus.
Read More
Oct 2, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
Jharkhand Reports 1K New Cases | Jharkhand's Covid-19 caseload rises to 84,664 as 1,013 more people tested positive for the infection, says a health official. Eight more people succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 721. The state now has 11,482 active coronavirus cases, while 72,461 people have been cured of the disease so far.
Oct 2, 2020 8:48 am (IST)
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat has been hospitalised after he complained of breathing problem. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 23 and was in home isolation.
Oct 2, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to begin their quarantine process after his adviser, Hope Hicks tested positive for Covid-19. Their test results for Covid are awaited.
Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!
Some staff, elected officials and unions in recent months have said Amazon put employees’ health at risk by keeping warehouses open during the pandemic. Amazon said its rate of infection was 42% lower…
Oct 2, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
Fight Against Virus Clearest Example of US-India Partnership: US Official | India and the US are equipped to address a range of challenges for the benefit of the world and the clearest example of this can be seen in the partnership between the two countries to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior State Department official has said. India has been an important partner for the US since the early days of the pandemic when countries were desperate for factual information about the virus and searching for personal protective equipment and other medical supplies, a senior State Department official said.
The new order, which will be in place from October 3 to October 31, says that the measure has been taken to enforce social distancing, and for this, Section 144 of the CrPC can be used.
Oct 2, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Precautionary measures to follow during Home Quarantine
Oct 2, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Trump Takes Covid Test | US President Donald Trump undergoes Covid-19 test after his top adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms. Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.
Oct 2, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
ICMR, Biological E Develop Potential Treatment | The ICMR in collaboration with a Hyderabad-based biopharmaceutical company has developed "highly purified antisera" prepared by injecting inactivated SARS-CoV2 in horses, which can be a potential treatment for Covid-19. The 'antisera' is yet to undergo human clinical trials to establish its safety and efficacy and Drugs Controller General of India would be approached soon in this regard, Dr Samiran Panda, the head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Antisera are blood serum high in antibodies against specific antigens and are injected in humans to help kickstart the immune system to fight specific infections.
Oct 2, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Karnataka Hikes Fine for Mask Rule Violation up to Rs 1,000 | Aimed at strictly enforcing wearing of mask in public and workplaces, the Karnataka government under its fresh guidelines for "re-opening" announced those violating the rule would face a fine of Rs 1,000 in municipal areas and Rs 500 in other places. Till now, the fine for not wearing mask was Rs 200 and the steep hike has been made in view of people not wearing masks in public places as required to check the spread of Covid-19.
Oct 2, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
Reduction in Infections in Mumbai Slums: BMC | The presence of Covid-19 antibodies in samples from slums in the city was found to have decreased by 12 per cent in the second sero survey, the Mumbai civic body said. It indicates that infection spread in slums in the city may have come down, it said. The latest survey dislosed that "sero-prevalence" of Covid-19 infection in slums is 45%, compared to 57% in the first sero-survey in the city.
Oct 2, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
TMC Minister Tests Positive | West Bengal minister and TMC leader Tapas Roy tests positive for Covid-19 and is admitted to a Kolkata hospital, hospital sources said. Roy's family members are under home isolation. He is asymptomatic, a senior official at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital said.
US President Donald Trump | Image credit: Reuters/Reuters
Even at 1 lakh, India has a much lower death rate than other worst-hit nations with almost 100,000 fatalities so far -- fewer than half the grisly toll of 205,000 recorded in the US, which has roughly a quarter of the population. Brazil has meanwhile recorded 140,000 deaths.
The virus initially hit major metropolises including financial hub Mumbai and capital New Delhi, but has since spread to regional and rural areas where healthcare systems are even more fragile and patchy. The Narendra Modi government this week permitted states to open schools and movie theatres. Maharashtra said it would also allow bars and restaurants to operate fully.
India reported its worst economic contraction in decades for the quarter to June as the Covid-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close and the country to impose one of the strictest lockdowns to prevent the virus from spreading.