Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump Undergoes Covid Test, to be Quarantined After Close Aide Infected; India Death Toll Feared to Cross 1 Lakh Today

Even at 1 lakh, India has a much lower death rate than other worst-hit nations with almost 100,000 fatalities so far -- fewer than half the grisly toll of 205,000 recorded in the US, which has roughly a quarter of the population. Brazil has meanwhile recorded 140,000 deaths.



The virus initially hit major metropolises including financial hub Mumbai and capital New Delhi, but has since spread to regional and rural areas where healthcare systems are even more fragile and patchy. The Narendra Modi government this week permitted states to open schools and movie theatres. Maharashtra said it would also allow bars and restaurants to operate fully.



India reported its worst economic contraction in decades for the quarter to June as the Covid-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close and the country to impose one of the strictest lockdowns to prevent the virus from spreading.