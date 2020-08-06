Coronavirus Live Updates: Novavax Signs Vaccine Supply Deal with India's Serum Institute; Severe Covid-19 May be Less Deadly in Children

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Novavax Inc said it has signed a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The Indian drugmaker will have exclusive rights for the shot in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the "Pandemic Period" in all countries other than those assigned by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries, news agency Reuters reported.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

◕ Severe COVID-19 May be Less Deadly in Children | Children with novel coronavirus rarely become critically sick, and when they do, they tend to have better outcomes than adults, based on early data from an ongoing study. The Critical Coronavirus and Kids Epidemiology (CAKE) study involves 65 pediatric intensive care units in 18 countries, Reuters reported. In a paper published on Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, the study team reported on the first 17 children with severe COVID-19 from 10 hospitals in Chile, Colombia, Italy, Spain and the United States.

◕ Odisha's COVID-19 Caseload Crosses 39,000-mark | Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 39,018 on Wednesday, with the detection of 1,337 new infections, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 225, a health official said. The state's recovery figure also breached the 25,000-mark after 1,255 individuals were cured of the disease during the last 24 hours.