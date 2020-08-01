Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Records over 25,000 Covid-19 Deaths in July; France Readies Tests for Travellers from 12 Countries

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US Covid-19 deaths increased by over 25,000 in July and infections doubled in 19 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally, dealing a massive blow to hopes of quickly reopening the economy. California and Florida, two of the most populous states in the US, reported record spike in Covid-19 deaths on Friday.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

◕ California, Florida Report Record Increases in Covid-19 Deaths| In numerical terms, the loss of life in each state is roughly equivalent to the number of passengers on a single-aisle aeroplane. Overall in the United States, deaths have increased by over 25,000 in July to 153,000 total lives lost since the pandemic started, news agency Reuters reported.

◕ France's busiest airport was on Friday was gearing up to begin testing passengers for Covid-19 on arrival from high-risk countries, a move that could bring down the need for quarantine measures causing pain to the tourism industry across Europe. Anyone arriving from one of 12 countries identified by the French government will be required to visit the testers.

A man smokes a cigarette next to a mural of a man wearing a protective mask in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. More photos of the day: https://t.co/5niLab97Ug 📷 @eloisaalopez pic.twitter.com/LqKU6zAIZE — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) July 31, 2020

Seen here, a man smoking a cigarette next to a mural of a man wearing a protective mask in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

◕ Odisha Announces Weekend Shutdown in Rourkela City, 4 Districts Till Aug 31 | Meanwhile in India, the Odisha government on Friday announced a weekend shutdown in four districts and Rourkela city till August 31 in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases, officials said. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena told news agency PTI that shutdown will be imposed in Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati and Cuttack districts and Rourkela city on Saturdays and Sundays.