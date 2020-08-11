Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records More New Cases Than US, Brazil for 7 Days; WHO Sees ‘Green Shoots of Hope’ in Covid-19

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that "green shoots of hope" are emerging at this point in the pandemic and added that all countries should remember it is never too late to turn the Covid-19 outbreak around."... I want to be clear, there are green shoots of hope and no matter where a country, a region, a city or a town is – it’s never too late to turn the outbreak around,” Tedros said. Meanwhile, India has reported more confirmed new cases than the United States and Brazil for seven consecutive days.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus pandemic:

◕'Covid-19 Not Affected by Season': WHO | The WHO said that there is no indication of there being seasonality with this virus. "This virus is still circulating and we know the majority of the population is still susceptible." the apex global health agency said.

◕ Key Govt Meeting on Covid-19 Vaccine Procurement Tomorrow | Expert committee on vaccine administration under Dr VK Paul, at Niti Ayog, will meet on August 12 to consider logistics and ethical aspects of procurement and administration of Covid-19 vaccine.

◕ Mainland China Reports 44 New Coronavirus Cases | China reported on Tuesday 44 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 10, compared with 49 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement, 31 of the new infections were imported cases, and the balance 13 were locally transmitted cases reported from Xinjiang region.

◕ Bengal Reports Highest 1-day Discharge of 3,208 Covid-19 Patients | West Bengal on Monday witnessed the highest single-day discharge of 3,208 COVID-19 patients taking the number of recovered people to 70,328, while 2,905 new coronavirus infections were registered, the state health department said.