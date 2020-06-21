Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Hopes Pinned on Covid-19 Vaccine Trials as Global Cases Top 8.7 Million

Jun 21, 2020 8:47 am (IST)

US National Institutes of Health Halts HCQ Trial | The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) announces that it has halted a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the treatment of adults hospitalised with Covid-19. According to the announcement, a data and safety monitoring board determined that while there was no harm, the drug was very unlikely to be beneficial to hospitalised patients with Covid-19. The data from the Outcomes Related to Covid-19 treated with hydroxychloroquine among In-patients with symptomatic Disease study, or ORCHID Study, indicate that this drug provided no additional benefit compared to placebo control for the treatment of Covid-19 in hospitalised patients.