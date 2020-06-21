Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Hopes Pinned on Covid-19 Vaccine Trials as Global Cases Top 8.7 Million

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The total number of Covid-19 cases in the world has surged to over 8.7 million, while the deaths are nearing 463,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. By Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 8,768,285, while the fatalities increased to 463,999, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering revealed in its latest update.
India had reported a record jump in coronavirus infections on Saturday, a day after the Delhi government ordered hospitals to cancel any leave and have workers return to duty immediately. India saw an increase of 14,516 Covid-19 cases, the health ministry said, taking the total to 395,047 with 12,948 deaths.
Jun 21, 2020 9:16 am (IST)
As many as 1,90,730 samples were tested for Covid-19, highest ever so far. Total 68,07,226 samples tested till now: ICMR.
Beijing reported 22 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, three suspected cases and three asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said on Sunday.
Jun 21, 2020 8:55 am (IST)
Do's and Don'ts while travelling by Indian Railways (Image: Twitter/@COVIDNewsByMIB)
Jun 21, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
Jun 21, 2020 8:47 am (IST)
US National Institutes of Health Halts HCQ Trial | The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) announces that it has halted a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the treatment of adults hospitalised with Covid-19. According to the announcement, a data and safety monitoring board determined that while there was no harm, the drug was very unlikely to be beneficial to hospitalised patients with Covid-19. The data from the Outcomes Related to Covid-19 treated with hydroxychloroquine among In-patients with symptomatic Disease study, or ORCHID Study, indicate that this drug provided no additional benefit compared to placebo control for the treatment of Covid-19 in hospitalised patients.
Jun 21, 2020 8:28 am (IST)
Global Cases Top 87 Lakh, Deaths Near 4.7L | The total number of global Covid-19 cases surge to over 87 lakh, while the deaths near 4,63,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of now, the total number of cases stand at 87,68,285, while the fatalities increased to 4,63,999. With 22,54,630 cases and 1,19,714 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of Covid-19 infections and fatalities. Brazil comes in the second place with 10,32,913 infections and 49,976 deaths. In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (576,162), and is followed by India (3,95,048).
Jun 21, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Karnataka Minister ST Somashekhar felicitates Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers for their contribution in the fight against Covid-19 and extended financial assistance to them.
Jun 21, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
PM Modi on Importance of Yoga to Cure Covid-19 | Covid-19 attacks our respiratory system. 'Pranayam', a breathing exercise is something that helps us the most in making our respiratory system strong, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Jun 21, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
Delhi Govt Issues Order Fixing Cost of Isolation Beds | The Delhi government issues an order fixing the cost of a Covid-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in his tweet, says that it has been decided that "100% COVID beds shall be subsidised upto an upper limit of 60% of total hospital capacity". This means that of the total number of beds in any private hospital here a maximum of 60 per cent will be dedicated for Covid-19 patients and all of these coronavirus beds will be provided to patients at subsidised rates.
Jun 21, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
UK Toll Rises to 42,589 with 128 More Deaths | Another 128 Covid-19 patients die in Britain, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 42,589, says the British Department of Health and Social Care. The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community. As of now, 303,110 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 1,295, according to the department. There have been 7,714,201 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 230,550 tests on Friday.
Jun 21, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Hetero, Cipla Get Nod to Manufacture, Market Remdesivir | India's Drug Regulator gives permission to Hetero and Cipla to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir for "restricted emergency use" on hospitalised Covid-19 patients, say official sources. Written informed consent of each patient is required before the use of remdesivir and results of additional clinical trials, active post-marketing surveillance data and reporting of serious adverse events have to be submitted. The Union health ministry, in its 'Clinical Management Protocols for Covid-19', recommends the use of the remdesivir on patients in moderate stage of the disease that is, those on oxygen. The drug has been included as an "investigational therapy" only for restricted emergency use purposes.
Jun 21, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
Record Surge of 3,630 Cases Take Delhi Tally to Over 56K | With the highest single-day spike of 3,630 Covid-19 cases, the total tally in Delhi rises to over 56,000, while the death toll mounts to 2,112. This is the second time in Delhi that over 3,000 cases have been reported in a day. The previous highest spike of 3,137 cases were recorded on June 19. Seventy-seven fatalities have been recorded in 24 hours, says the Delhi health department. The death toll due has risen to 2,112, and the total number of cases now stood at 56,746.
Workers of the Ministry of Health take the temperature of a man suffering from COVID-19 symptoms before admitting him to the Hospital Escuela, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Elmer Martinez)
India now has the world's fourth highest number behind the United States, Brazil and Russia. In a memo to all government hospitals on Friday, the Delhi government ordered all leave cancelled and said further leave would only be granted under the most compelling circumstances.
A number of countries continue to evacuate their citizens from India, amid concerns hospitals in major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai may be overwhelmed.