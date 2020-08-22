Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Crosses Milestone of 1 Million Tests a Day; WHO Hopes Covid-19 Pandemic is Over in 2 Years

Event Highlights India Crosses 1M Tests/Day

Weekend Restrictions in Chandigarh

Over 1L Recoveries in WB: Govt



As India’s recovery rate improved this week, European nations battled rising numbers of new cases. Western Europe has been enduring the kind of infection levels not seen in many months, particularly in Germany, France, Spain and Italy -- sparking fears of a full-fledged second wave.

Read More Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The health ministry on Saturday said India has crossed the milestone of 1 million Covid-19 tests in a day. The World Health Organisation, meanwhile, said the world should be able to rein in the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years.As India’s recovery rate improved this week, European nations battled rising numbers of new cases. Western Europe has been enduring the kind of infection levels not seen in many months, particularly in Germany, France, Spain and Italy -- sparking fears of a full-fledged second wave. Aug 22, 2020 8:08 am (IST) Do's and Don'ts for sanitation workers during Covid-19 Aug 22, 2020 7:58 am (IST) How to shop groceries safely during Covid-19? - Keep distance from others - Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose - Sanitize the handles of shopping trolleys or baskets Aug 22, 2020 7:44 am (IST) India Crosses 1M Tests/Day | India crosses the milestone of 1 million Covid-19 tests a day. More than 10 lakh people tested in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health. Aug 22, 2020 7:33 am (IST) Malta, Once Nearly Virus-free, Sees Covid-19 Resurgence | During the first four months of Europe's coronavirus outbreak, the Mediterranean island nation of Malta recorded just 673 infections. By mid-July, it had all but eliminated COVID-19 with only three active cases. Yet in the last six weeks, Malta's confirmed caseload has more than doubled. Malta is now considered an at-risk destination by some European countries, which have imposed travel warnings or testing requirements on anyone who goes there. It's quite a reversal of fortunes for Malta, which on Friday registered its first death since May. Aug 22, 2020 7:25 am (IST) Weekend Restrictions in Chandigarh | After a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh during past few days, the union territory administration has decided to impose stricter restrictions and ordered closure of all shops and establishments, except those providing essential services, on Saturdays and Sundays. The curfew timings in Chandigarh continues to be from 10pm to 5am. There will be no ban on movement of people or goods on the weekend. Aug 22, 2020 7:19 am (IST) Over 1L Recoveries in WB: Govt | Over one lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in West Bengal after 3,082 patients tested negative on Friday, accordimg to a bulletin released by the state health department. The discharge percentage in the state improved to 76.89 per cent as a total of 1,01,871 people have so far recovered from the disease. The COVID-19 tally reached 1,32,364 after the biggest single-day spike of 3,245 new cases of the contagion was reported. Aug 22, 2020 7:16 am (IST) Shopkeepers at Tibetan Market in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, say their businesses have been adversely affected due to Covid-19. Himachal Pradesh: Shopkeepers at Tibetan Market in Shimla say their businesses have been adversely affected due to #COVID19. A shopkeeper says, "Market condition is poor. We are out of business after March and this was the peak season for tourists to visit." pic.twitter.com/tx1RgsN8Nm — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

A Vietnamese woman carries a stuffed animal while boarding a repatriation flight from Singapore to Vietnam amid spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Changi airport, Singapore August 7, 2020. Picture taken August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mai Nguyen



In the Spanish capital Madrid, officials recommended people in the most affected areas stay at home to help curb the spread as the country registered more than 8,000 new cases in 24 hours.



France also reported a second consecutive day of more than 4,000 new cases -- numbers not seen since May -- with metropolitan areas accounting for most of those infections.



But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sought to draw favourable comparisons with the notorious flu pandemic of 1918.



"We have a disadvantage of globalisation, closeness, connectedness, but an advantage of better technology, so we hope to finish this pandemic before less than two years," he told reporters.



By "utilising the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like vaccines, I think we can finish it in a shorter time than the 1918 flu", he said.



The WHO also recommended children over 12 years old now use masks in the same situations as adults as the use of face coverings increases to stop the virus spread.



With no usable vaccine yet available, the most prominent tool governments have at their disposal is to confine their populations or enforce social distancing.



Lebanon is the latest country to reintroduce severe restrictions, beginning two weeks of measures on Friday including nighttime curfews to tamp down a rise in infections, which comes as the country is still dealing with the shock from a huge explosion in the capital Beirut that killed dozens earlier this month.



"What now? On top of this disaster, a coronavirus catastrophe?" said 55-year-old Roxane Moukarzel in Beirut.



Officials fear Lebanon's fragile health system would struggle to cope with a further spike in COVID-19 cases, especially after some hospitals near the port were damaged in the explosion.