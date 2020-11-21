Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Pfizer Vaccine World's First to Seek Emergency US Approval, Moderna Likely Next; AstraZeneca Starts New Trials of Antibody Cocktail

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Pfizer Inc has applied to US health regulators for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus. The application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes just days after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE reported final trial results that showed the vaccine was 95% effective in preventing Covid-19 with no major safety concerns. Moderna Inc is expected to be the next company to seek a US emergency use nod for a Covid-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson said it expects to have data needed to seek US authorization for its experimental vaccine by February.
AstraZeneca started late-stage trials on Saturday of an experimental long-acting monoclonal antibody combination drug it hopes could be used as a so-called prophylactic to prevent Covid-19 infection in at-risk people for up to 12 months. The Phase III international clinical trial will recruit a total of 5,000 people across countries in Europe and the United States to assess the safety and effectiveness of the antibody cocktail, known as AZD7442.
Out of 1,00,35,665 laboratory samples, 17,68,695 have been tested positive (17.62%) for COVID-19.
Nov 21, 2020 8:13 (IST)
Victoria Records 22nd Day of No New Covid-19 Cases | The Australian state of Victoria has recorded its 22nd day of no new coronavirus cases but authorities are asking anyone in the Altona catchment to get tested if they have symptoms after coronavirus was detected in sewage. NSW recorded no new locally acquired Covid-19 cases. Two new cases were reported in Queensland today, both in hotel quarantine.
Nov 21, 2020 8:04 (IST)
France Records 1,138 Deaths in 24 Hrs | France has recorded a further 1,138 deaths over the past 24 hours from the virus, taking the total to 48,265. France has also reported 22,882 cases in the past 24 hours, compared with 21,150 on Thursday.
Nov 21, 2020 7:57 (IST)
AstraZeneca Starts New Covid-19 Prevention Trials Of Antibody Cocktail | AstraZeneca started late-stage trials of an experimental long-acting monoclonal antibody combination drug it hopes could be used as a so-called prophylactic to prevent COVID-19 infection in at-risk people for up to 12 months. The Phase III international clinical trial will recruit a total of 5,000 people across countries in Europe and the United States to assess the safety and effectiveness of the antibody cocktail, known as AZD7442.
As many as 120 ventilators have also arrived from Bharat Electronics Limited in Bangalore to be given to various hospitals, while authorities have enhanced the capacity of daily RTPCR tests to 37,200.
Nov 21, 2020 7:38 (IST)
Pfizer Files Covid-19 Vaccine Application to U.S. FDA | Pfizer Inc applied to U.S. health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus. The application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes just days after Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE <22UAy.DE> reported final trial results that showed the vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 with no major safety concerns.
Nov 21, 2020 7:33 (IST)
Bengal's Covid-19 Death Toll Jumps to 7,923 with 50 More Fatalities | The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 7,923 on Friday after 50 people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin. The state's coronavirus tally mounted to 4,49,131 with 3,626 fresh cases reported from different districts of the state, it said.
Nov 21, 2020 7:27 (IST)
40 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses to be Available by the End of Year: White House | The Trump administration is ready with a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine across the country as soon as the US Food and Drug Administration gives the necessary Emergency Use Authorisation to them, the White House said on Friday. As many as 40 million doses of such vaccine will be available by the end of the year, it said. With regard to the vaccine, we believe that there will be 40 million doses available by the end of the year. Again, this is extraordinary. This is the fastest vaccine in history by fivefold, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference here.
Nov 21, 2020 7:24 (IST)
Brazil Surpasses 6 Million Covid-19 Cases | The number of coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 6 million, becoming the third country in the world to pass that milestone after the United States and India. Brazil recorded 38,397 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 552 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said. The official death toll has risen to 168,613, according to ministry data.
Nov 21, 2020 7:21 (IST)
Social distancing goes for a toss during Chatth celebrations in Bihar, devotees flock near water bodies early morning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.
Nov 21, 2020 7:14 (IST)
Donald Trump Jr Tests Positive for Coronavirus | The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, repeatedly dismissed the risks of coronavirus as the pandemic spiraled out of control this year, before contracting it himself this week. The elder Trump has repeatedly claimed that coronavirus deaths in the US are declining despite clear evidence that the opposite is the case.
Vials with a sticker reading 'COVID-19/ Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only' and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo. (Reuters)
The world is looking to scientists for salvation from the global pandemic, as a new wave of infections forces New York to shut schools and California to implement night time curfews. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said its vaccines committee would meet on December 10 to discuss the request for emergency use authorization.
"The FDA recognizes that transparency and dialogue are critical for the public to have confidence in COVID-19 vaccines," the organization's head Stephen Hahn said in a statement. "I want to assure the American people that the FDA's process and evaluation of the data for a potential Covid-19 vaccine will be as open and transparent as possible."
He said he could not predict how long the review would take but the federal government said ealrier the final green light would probably come in December.
The BioNTech/Pfizer shot and another one being developed by the US firm Moderna have taken the lead in the global chase for a vaccine. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the European bloc could also approve both before the end of the year.
But the vexed and enormously complex question of how to expedite production and distribution means there will be no immediate reprieve. And the latest wave of the pandemic is hitting many regions harder than the first that swept the globe after the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
Worldwide deaths are approaching 1.4 million and infections nearing 57 million -- although the true numbers are unknown since countries have different reporting methods and many cases go undetected. India's infections have surpassed nine million -- second only to the United States -- and some of its graveyards have been running out of room. And Mexico became the fourth country to see its death toll breach 100,000.
Current US numbers -- more than quarter of a million deaths have been reported with 2,200 registered just on Thursday -- have alarmed authorities enough to advise that people stay at home for next week's Thanksgiving holiday, when Americans usually travel from coast to coast to be with their families.
Not everyone is happy about the new guidelines and regulations. More than 13,000 people have signed an online "Keep NYC Schools Open" petition which calls the city's decision to close schools for its 1.1 million students but leave open its bars and gyms "nonsensical."
California will also impose a 10:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew from Saturday -- a measure that mirrors one that Istanbul will start imposing for its 15 million residents on weekends starting Friday night.
Canada's largest city Toronto and much of its suburbs will be placed under a new lockdown beginning Monday.
And the latest restrictions in Europe include Northern Ireland's decision to shut pubs and shops for an extra two weeks, as Portugal extends a state of emergency until December 8. But health officials in France said three weeks of restrictions appeared to have helped.
Governments are now pinning their hopes on a vaccine that can save them from business and school closures and the stay-at-home orders that put people's mental health under severe strain.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he hoped to get "a very substantial part" of the nation of 47 million people vaccinated by mid-2021, while the Netherlands said they were ready to roll vaccines out to some 3.5 million people in the first quarter of the year. The British government said it had asked its independent medicines regulator to study Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine with a view to an imminent rollout.
A separate candidate vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca has been shown to be safe and effective in a smaller study of older adults, and is now in a phase 3 trial.
But developing countries will face deeper challenges. The World Health Organization has called on G20 nations to help plug a $4.5 billion funding gap for a program to distribute vaccines globally, according to a letter seen by AFP.
China's Sinopharm revealed Friday that it has already given its experimental vaccine to nearly a million people -- including state employees and students heading to study abroad.
Top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci has sought to dispel concerns about the candidates from Pfizer and Moderna, saying the speed at which they were developed "did not compromise safety" but was a "reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances in these types of vaccines."