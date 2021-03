Even as the second phase of India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive continued in full swing, India has continued to send vaccines across to different countries in the world.

ANI reported on Thursday that Zimbabwe had authorised the use of India-made Covaxin — the first country in Africa to do so. The Embassy of India in Harare, Zimbabwe, told the news agency that India was trying to get it to Zimbabwe at an early date.

Britan too will receive vaccines made in India. Associated Press reported that the country will receive 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine made at the Serum Institute of India. It will be a part of a larger order of 100 million doses that was part of the UK’s original deal for COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca.