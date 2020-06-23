Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Accelerating, Warns WHO as Global Cases Top 9 Million; Saudi Arabia to Hold ‘Very Limited’ Hajj

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Global coronavirus infections topped nine million as the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic was accelerating and Saudi Arabia said it would allow a "very limited" number of pilgrims to the hajj next month. France took its biggest step yet back to normality by allowing millions of children to return to school. But despite Europe further easing lockdowns, cases are still rising around the world, especially in Latin America with Brazil now registering more than 50,000 deaths. And there are fears of new clusters in Melbourne and Lisbon as well as renewed outbreaks in Beijing and other parts of Asia.
"The pandemic is still accelerating," WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual health forum organised by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Tedros said the greatest threat facing the world was not the virus itself, which has now killed over 465,000 people and infected nine million, but "the lack of global solidarity and global leadership." "We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world," he said. "The politicisation of the pandemic has exacerbated it."
Jun 23, 2020 8:22 am (IST)
Oil Prices Amid Covid-19 | Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, holding onto the previous session's gains, amid more signs of fuel demand picking up after the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as major crude producers continue to stick to supply cuts.
Jun 23, 2020 8:15 am (IST)
Karnataka Minister's Wife, Daughter Infected | Karnataka Medical Education minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). His father and a house staff had tested positive yesterday.
Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for #Covid19 and are undergoing treatment. My two sons and myself have tested negative. I am grateful to everyone for their best wishes and prayers.
The United States leads the world with the highest number of infections, at about 2.2 million or 25% of all reported cases.
Jun 23, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Foreign Embassies in India Wary | India reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Monday and a death toll of more than 400 people in the past 24 hours as foreign embassies warned their citizens in the country that hospitals might not have beds for them.
Jun 23, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
Bulgaria Makes Face Masks Compulsory | Bulgaria on Monday ordered residents to wear protective face masks again at all indoor public places after the Balkan country recorded its highest weekly rise in novel coronavirus cases.
Jun 23, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Rath Yatra in Gujarat Within Temple Premises | Hearing continued at the High Court till late last night but we could not get permission for Rath Yatra due to COVID-19. I thank the Trustee and Mahant of the temple for understanding the situation and arranging Rath Yatra inside the temple premises," said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
Jun 23, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
Gilead Raises Target | Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it expects to be able to supply enough of its antiviral drug remdesivir by year end to treat more than 2 million COVID-19 patients, more than double its previous target of 1 million. The company also said it hoped to start trials in August of an easier-to-use inhaled version of the medicine, currently administered only intravenously.
Jun 23, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
WHO on Dexamethasone Treatment | The WHO chief also talked about the potential of steroid dexamethasone in treatment of COVID-19, saying "although the data are still preliminary, the recent finding that the steroid dexamethasone has life-saving potential for critically ill COVID-19 patients gave us a much-needed reason to celebrate."
Jun 23, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
WHO Urges for a 'Delicate Balance' | The World Health Organization (WHO) urged a delicate balance between protection against COVID-19 and minimizing social, economic damage therewith, as global daily new cases keeps hitting new record.
Jun 23, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Delhi Issues SOPs for Management of Covid-19 Patients | The Delhi government has issued SOPs for the management of of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Patients on home isolation will be discharged from treatment as per discharge policy of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which mandates discharge from home isolation after 10 days.
Jun 23, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Hajj to Take Place This Year | Hajj to take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia: Saudi Press Agency.
Jun 23, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
FIR Against BJP State Chief in West Bengal | FIR registered against BJP State Chief Dilip Ghosh and party leaders Jyotirmay Mahato, Sayantan Bose for allegedly assembling at party's Subhash Nagar office along with 120-150 supporters to pay respects on the death of a party worker without permission, on June 20.
Jun 23, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
BMC Launches 'Mission Zero' | Iqbal Singh Chahal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner launched the ‘Mission Zero’ Rapid Action Plan to combat coronavirus (Covid-19) by flagging off 50 mobile dispensary vans yesterday.
Jun 23, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
Diamond Industry in Surat to Continue Functioning | "There were suggestions to close industry in Surat for a week in view of coronavirus but in a meeting with officials, several norms have been finalised. Based on these norms the diamond industry will continue functioning," said Gujarat Chairman, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council to ANI.
Jun 23, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
Rath Yatra Preparations Underway | Preparations underway for Rath Yatra at Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha. Supreme Court yesterday granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival this year amid Covid-19 pandemic. No more than 500 people will be allowed to pull the chariots as per SC's order.
A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amidst its spread in New Delhi on Monday. (Reuters)
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the threat, comparing the virus to a "little flu" and arguing the economic impact of shutdowns is worse than the virus itself. Brazil is the second worst-affected country behind the United States, where the number of deaths topped 120,000 on Monday and political infighting has prevented a unified policy. Mexico, Peru and Chile are also coping with severe crises -- Mexico City being forced to delay plans for a broad reopening of the economy as the country's death toll raced past 20,000.
With a vaccine still far away, the WHO has called for a rapid increase in production of the steroid dexamethasone, which has been shown to have life-saving potential for critically ill patients.
'Very limited' hajj
Saudi Arabia announced it would allow a "very limited" number of pilgrims to its annual hajj ritual, which last year drew 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world.
The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime, represents a potentially major source of contagion. The authorities on Monday said a hajj only involving pilgrims already in the kingdom would be permitted.
In Europe, countries continued to ease their lockdown restrictions. Thousands of French danced and partied well into Monday for an annual music festival, in the first big blowout since the lockdown. Revellers packed the streets of Paris, most shunning masks and social distancing, to enjoy concerts in cafes and on street corners.
Although there were none of the usual extravaganzas, many felt the authorities were too lax. "This is not what a gradual end to the lockdown looks like," said Dr Gilbert Deray. "I understand that the Festival of Music is something of a liberation, but did we really have to have it this year?"
Swimming pools and cinemas also reopened on Monday while children up to the age of 15 returned to school, attendance once again becoming compulsory. But illustrating the persisting risks, Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa said restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people would be reimposed and cafes and shops ordered to close at 8:00 pm in Lisbon.
Australians were warned on Monday to avoid travelling to Melbourne, as the second-biggest city tightened restrictions over fears of an upsurge in cases. China, Germany and Japan are also battling new outbreaks with some reintroducing containment measures.
The spike in infections increased nervousness in global markets, which mostly fell on Monday on news of a worrying jump in fresh cases in several US states including California, Texas and Florida.
German airline group Lufthansa, meanwhile, says it has backup plans ready in case shareholders reject a nine-billion-euro ($10.1 billion) pandemic rescue plan agreed with the state.