Coronavirus LIVE Updates: WHO Says Can’t Pretend Pandemic is Over, Urges Dialogue With Protesters

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that opening up societies too quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic is a “recipe for disaster”. He also warned that the emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccines requires a "great deal of seriousness and reflection" after the United States announced it was considering fast-tracking candidate drugs.
India's economic growth, meanwhile, suffered a historic 23.9 percent decline between April and June, official figures show, as manufacturing and productivity are battered by the strict Covid-19 lockdown. The contraction is the biggest since New Delhi started publishing quarterly statistics in 1996. The figures come as the country's cases surged past 3.6 million.
Read More
Sep 1, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
China Reports 10 New Cases | China has reported 10 new Covid-19 cases, down from 17 reported a day earlier, the country’s health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 16th consecutive day of no local infections.
Sep 1, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Candidates writing JEE Main examination arrive at TCS Gitobitan in Kolkata, that has been designated as an exam centre. The temperature of candidates being checked and area being sanitised in the wake of COVID-19.
Sep 1, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
New Zealand Reports 14 New Cases, Nine Managed Isolation | There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand- nine in MIQ (managed quarantine) and five in the community, all related to the Auckland cluster. Yesterday Auckland dropped down from Level 3 to Level 2, despite more cases emerging. There are 10 people with COVID-19 in hospital today, two of whom are in ICU care.
The last sero-prevalence survey was held from August 1 to 7, according to which antibodies against COVID-19 infection were found in 29.1 per cent of people surveyed in the national capital.
Sep 1, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Coronavirus Vaccine Development | The European Commission says it will participate in the World Health Organization mechanism to facilitate poor countries' access to coronavirus vaccines, offering 400 million euros ($477 million) in guarantees.
And Canada announced deals with US companies Novavax and Johnson & Johnson for 76 million doses of their experimental Covid-19 vaccines.
Sep 1, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
Hong Kong Starts Voluntary Mass Coronavirus Testing | Hong Kong has started conducting mass coronavirus tests on Tuesday, a health scheme that has been swept up in the political debate dividing the city, where many remain deeply distrustful of both local leaders and China, AFP reports. The voluntary tests are part of an attempt to stamp out a third wave of infections that began in late June and saw the densely populated city reimpose economically painful social distancing measures.
Sep 1, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Odisha Reports 2,602 New Covid-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths | At least 2,602 people, including a minister and an MLA, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Monday, taking the tally in the coastal state to 1,03,536, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 492, with 10 more people succumbing to the infection, he said.
Sep 1, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Brazil Reports 45,961 Cases, 553 Deaths | Brazil reported 45,961 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 553 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said. Brazil has registered 3,908,272 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 121,381, according to ministry data, in the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.
The GDP contraction in the April-June period of FY21 was the largest slump on record since India started reporting quarterly data in 1996.
Sep 1, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Recorded Cases of New Coronavirus Pass Six Million in United States | The US remains by far the hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic in absolute terms, with 183,203 deaths from Covid-19, the tracker of reference shows. The total cases recorded so far are 6,028,617.
Sep 1, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
Mexico Reports Over 3,000 Cases | Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 3,719 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 256 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 599,560 cases and 64,414 deaths.
Sep 1, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Spain Records More Than 23,000 Cases Since Friday | Spain has registered more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, health emergency chief Fernando Simon said, suggesting the infection rate had declined slightly from an 21 August peak, Reuters reports. Health ministry data showed 2,489 new cases were diagnosed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 462,858.
Sep 1, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
US Reports 182,622 Deaths from Coronavirus | The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sai the number of deaths due to the coronavirus had risen by 473 to 182,622 and reported 5,972,356 cases, an increase of 37,532 from its previous count. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 30 versus its previous report released on Sunday.
Sep 1, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Australia's State of Victoria Reports 70 Cases, Five Deaths | Australia’s southern state of Victoria has recorded 70 new cases and five new deaths. The state has been in a strict stage four lockdown, which has seen new infections fall and 70 is the lowest case number in nearly two months.
#COVID19VicData for 1 September, 2020: There were 70 new cases and sadly 5 deaths reported in Victoria yesterday. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected. We'll have more information for you later today in our media release. pic.twitter.com/by6mfDDWxx
We Support Re-opening of Economies But Can't Pretend Pandemic is Over, Says WHO | "We are 8 months into the COVID-19 pandemic & we understand that people are tired & yearn to get on with their lives, but no country can just pretend the pandemic is over. This virus spreads easily, & we all must remain serious about suppressing its transmission & saving lives," said the World Health organisation.
Policemen push people into the Tiergarten in a protest against the coronavirus measures in Berlin, Germany, on August 30, 2020 (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)
Recorded cases of the new coronavirus pass six million in the United States, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The US remains by far the hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic in absolute terms, with 183,203 deaths from Covid-19, the tracker of reference shows.
The European Commission says it will participate in the World Health Organization mechanism to facilitate poor countries' access to coronavirus vaccines, offering 400 million euros ($477 million) in guarantees. And Canada announces deals with US companies Novavax and Johnson & Johnson for 76 million doses of their experimental Covid-19 vaccines.
The pandemic has killed at least 847,071 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Monday. More than 25.2 million cases have been registered.
Australia reports fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number in two months, as authorities appear to bring an outbreak in second city Melbourne under control. Victoria state, which has been battling a second wave of infections in the city, recorded just 73 cases after peaking above 700 in late July, providing hope for a way out of a strict city-wide lockdown.
Schools across New Zealand's biggest city Auckland reopen as it emerges from lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressing confidence a second-wave outbreak is under control. Aucklanders are allowed out of their homes, but the government limits non-school social gatherings in the city to 10 people and makes masks compulsory on public transport nationwide.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday condemns as "shameful" an attempt by protesters angry at coronavirus restrictions to storm parliament, saying they had abused the right to demonstrate peacefully. Several hundred people tried to get into the Reichstag building during a rally against coronavirus rules in Berlin on Saturday.