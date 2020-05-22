Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Takes 80% Beds in Private Hospitals as Cases Cross 41,000

Police officers wearing protective suits gather outside an apartment under enhanced lockdown to pick up illegal immigrants, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. (Reuters)



The number of coronavirus cases had risen to 1,12,359 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 3,435, as an increase of 132 deaths and 5,609 cases were registered in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.



The increase of 132 deaths reported since Wednesday included 65 were from Maharashtra, 30 from Gujarat, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Delhi, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and three each from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.



The government, meanwhile, released norms for the resumption of domestic flights on Thursday. Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri indicated that the government was not in favour of quarantining passengers on short-haul flights and that the larger question of quarantining would have to be dealt with in a "pragmatic manner".



"Why are we making a fuss over quarantine? Positive cases won't be boarding and there can be asymptomatic people. The quarantine issue will be dealt with in a pragmatic manner. We can't have 14 days quarantine... it is not practical," the aviation minister said.