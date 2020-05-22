Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Takes 80% Beds in Private Hospitals as Cases Cross 41,000

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra government has brought 80 percent of beds in all private hospitals across the state under its purview till August 31 this year. Brought into force by an order passed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the government will now regulate the usage of private hospital bed capacity and has also capped the prices of treatments that can be billed to patients.
Hospitals are allowed to charge their own rates in the remaining 20 percent beds. With 41,642 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra accounts for a third of all cases in India.
May 22, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
Vande Bharat Mission Updates | A special repatriation flight carrying Indian nationals from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia arrived at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar today under the government's Vande Bharat Mission, reports ANI.
US Lawmakers Urge Countering of China's Predatory Economic Behaviour | "As we confront the current public health crisis, we must ensure countering the PRC's predatory economic behaviour both at home and abroad continues to feature in policy deliberations. It was important six months ago, remains important today, and must continue to be a US priority in the future," a bipartisan group of top American senators said in a letter on Thursday, urging the Trump administration to counter China's international predatory economic behaviour.
With 64 fatalities due to the pandemic reported during the day, 41 of them in the worst-hit city of Mumbai, the death toll in the state rose to 1,454, the official said.
May 22, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Brazil Passes 20,000 Virus Deaths After Record 24-hour Toll | The coronavirus death toll in Brazil surpassed 20,000 on Thursday, after a record number of fatalities in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said. The country is the epicenter of the outbreak in Latin America, and its highest one-day toll of 1,188 pushed the overall death tally to 20,047. Brazil has now recorded more than 310,000 cases, with experts saying a lack of testing means the real figures are probably much higher.
May 22, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
Assam Reports 25 New Cases | Health officials reported 25 more coronavirus cases in Assam yesterday, all with travel history from other states, taking the total number of cases in the state to 210. Around four people have died due to the virus infection. The tally includes 54 recovered patients, 149 active cases and three migrated cases.
May 22, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
PM Modi to Visit WB, Odisha Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan, today. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings after 72 people were killed and massive damages were reported due to the calamity.
May 22, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
First Vande Bharat Mission in Canada Takes Off | An Air India flight took off from Vancouver International Airport yesterday with over 200 stranded Indians on board. This is the first repatriation flight from Canada and the first Air India flight to operate from Vancouver under the government's Vande Bharat Mission. (Image: ANI)
May 22, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Jharkhand's Covid-19 Cases Rise | Health officials registered five more cases of coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 308.
May 22, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
RBI Guv to Address Nation Today | Reserve Bank of India Governor, Saktikanta Das will give LIVE address at 10:00 am today.
US Flag to be Half-staff Next 3 Days as Covid-19 Deaths Surpass 95,000 | President Donald Trump says he will order the US flag to be flown at half-staff over the next three days as the death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 95,000. The move follows a request from Democratic leaders to do so to recognize a sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to Trump that an order to fly the US flag at half-staff would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country, reports the Associated Press.
May 22, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
Coronavirus Came from China: Trump | The deadly coronavirus "came from China. We are not happy about it. We just signed a trade deal, the ink wasn't dry and all of the sudden this floated in. We are not going to take it lightly," President Donald Trump said in a Listening Session with African-American Leaders in Michigan on Thursday.
May 22, 2020 7:08 am (IST)
Police officers wearing protective suits gather outside an apartment under enhanced lockdown to pick up illegal immigrants, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. (Reuters)
The number of coronavirus cases had risen to 1,12,359 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 3,435, as an increase of 132 deaths and 5,609 cases were registered in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The increase of 132 deaths reported since Wednesday included 65 were from Maharashtra, 30 from Gujarat, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Delhi, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and three each from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
The government, meanwhile, released norms for the resumption of domestic flights on Thursday. Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri indicated that the government was not in favour of quarantining passengers on short-haul flights and that the larger question of quarantining would have to be dealt with in a "pragmatic manner".
"Why are we making a fuss over quarantine? Positive cases won't be boarding and there can be asymptomatic people. The quarantine issue will be dealt with in a pragmatic manner. We can't have 14 days quarantine... it is not practical," the aviation minister said.