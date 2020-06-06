Coronavirus LIVE Updates: More Than 900 Virus Deaths in US as Global Toll Nears 4-Lakh Mark

The coronavirus pandemic killed 922 people in the United States in the past 24 hours, according to figures released Friday by Johns Hopkins University.
The latest deaths bring the total in the United States to 109,042, and there have been more than 1.89 million cases, according to a real-time tally. The global death toll has reached 3.98 lakh.
Jun 6, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
Delhi's Recovery Rate Dipping | Amid surge in coronavirus cases, recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the national capital has gradually fallen in the last 11 days, dipping to 39.16 per cent as reported on Friday, according to official figures. Read more here.
On a positive note, five patients were cured and discharged, including a 4-year-old male child. Noida presently has 209 active cases, while 353 patients have recovered till date.
Jun 6, 2020 8:36 am (IST)
Update | Preparations underway at a mall in Moradabad ahead of its reopening on June 8. Shopping malls in Uttar Pradesh that are outside containment/buffer zones have been allowed to open from 9 am to 9 pm, by the state government. (Credits: ANI)
Jun 6, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
Cases Rise in Tripura | At least 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, taking the state's total coronavirus tally to 695, officials said. Among them, 173 have "recovered" and were released from hospital.
Jun 6, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Assam Coronavirus Cases | Assam crossed the 2,200-mark in COVID-19 cases after 128 persons tested positive on Friday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. With this, the total number of cases in Assam reached 2,243.
Jun 6, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
WATCH | WHO Urges People To Protect Themselves From COVID-19 As Countries Ease Lockdown Rules
Jun 6, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
Bolsonaro Threatens WHO Exit As Brazil Deaths Rise | President Jair Bolsonaro threatened on Friday to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization. In an editorial running the length of newspaper Folha de S.Paulo's front page, the Brazilian daily highlighted that just 100 days had passed since Bolsonaro described the virus now "killing a Brazilian per minute" as "a little flu." (Image of mass graves in Brazil: Reuters)
Jun 6, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
US Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours | The coronavirus pandemic kills 922 people in the US in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the US to 109,042, and there have been more than 1.89 million cases, according to a real-time tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University
Jun 6, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
G20 Commits $21 Billion to Fight Coronavirus | The Group of 20 rich and emerging economies has pledged more than $21 billion to fight the coronavirus, the group said early on Saturday. "The G20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, G20 members and invited countries have pledged over US$21 billion to support funding in global health," the group said in a statement.
Jun 6, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Trump Says US 'Through Pandemic' as Cases Near 1.9 Million | President Donald Trump asserted on Friday that the United States has made it through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. However, cases and deaths continue to rise in the country. Read more here.
Jun 6, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
US Police May Help Spread Coronavirus: Expert | An Emory University infectious disease specialist says he has serious concerns that police could be spreading the coronavirus by spraying tear gas on demonstrators. (Image: Reuters)
◕ Mass arrests and confining people in small spaces dramatically increases the risk of infecting others with the coronavirus, Dr. Jay Varkey said Friday.
◕ Tear gas and other chemical agents causes people to rub their eyes, putting demonstrators at risk of being infected, Varkey said.
Jun 6, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
'Reports of Bed Shortage in Delhi False' | Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar on Friday said reports that there is a "shortage of beds" for coronavirus patients in city hospitals were "misleading". Read more here.
Jun 6, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
West Bengal Changes Norms for Kin of Deceased | The West Bengal health department on Friday said it has decided to allow relatives of a person who died due to the coronavirus infection to see the body after following certain protocols.
◕ According to the protocol, family members of a coronavirus victim are not handed over the body and also not allowed to see it.
◕ "Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 will be allowed to see the body from a distance. The bag in which the body will be placed will be made of a transparent material so that family members can see it, the official said.
Jun 6, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Surat's Textile Market Faces Labour Shortage | The textile market in Surat, Gujarat, has reopened amid relaxations in lockdown but according to businessmen, they are facing shortage of labourers. They are also urging the government to provide some relaxations in the guidelines, especially pertaining to quarantine upon labourers' return, ANI reports.
Jun 6, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
UP Police Personnel Crushes Vegetable Sellers With Jeep | A Police Sub Inspector Sumit Anand has been suspended, and departmental action is being taken against him after he crushed vegetables of sellers with his jeep, at a bi-weekly market in Ghoorpur, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, when they did not comply with his order of leaving from the spot.
Jun 6, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Cases | According to the John Hopkins University tracker, 6,731,770 cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported from around the world till now. Deaths are at 394,787.
Red cross staff wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
In India, the count of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 2.28 lakh on Friday and the death toll crossed 6,500, while the number of states with four-digit or bigger tallies has doubled since May 1 when migrant movements began in special trains from big urban clusters to their villages.
In its latest update on Friday morning, the ministry said the number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,26,770 and the death toll has grown to 6,348 now -- marking nearly six-fold jump in the case count and an over five-fold surge in the number of fatalities since May 1.
A PTI tally of figures announced by different states and union territories, as of 9.15 PM, showed the number of confirmed cases having risen further to 2,28,038 and the death toll to 6,557. This marked a record increase of more than 10,600 cases in the last 24 hours and a spike of 334 fatalities.
The count of recoveries has also risen to over 1.12 lakh, still leaving close to 1.10 lakh active cases across the country. The cases have been rising sharply, by 8,000 or more, for several days now.
The tally showed that at least 19 states now have their tallies of confirmed cases in four or more digits, as against just nine on May 1. Also, three states now have five-digit tallies, as against only Maharashtra in that category on May 1.
While Delhi and Gujarat already have their tallies running into five digits, at least three other states (Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh) have total confirmed cases of more than 9,000.
The states and union territories with four-digit or bigger tallies now include Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Besides, Jharkhand and Chhattishgarh have over 800 cases each.
The states that had four-digit or bigger tallies on May 1 itself included Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.
In this period, Maharashtra's tally has actually grown from about 11,000 to more than 80,000, while that of Delhi has also risen manifold from about 3,700 to more than 26,000 and Gujarat from about 4,700 to over 19,000.