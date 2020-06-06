Coronavirus LIVE Updates: More Than 900 Virus Deaths in US as Global Toll Nears 4-Lakh Mark

Red cross staff wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana



In India, the count of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 2.28 lakh on Friday and the death toll crossed 6,500, while the number of states with four-digit or bigger tallies has doubled since May 1 when migrant movements began in special trains from big urban clusters to their villages.



In its latest update on Friday morning, the ministry said the number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,26,770 and the death toll has grown to 6,348 now -- marking nearly six-fold jump in the case count and an over five-fold surge in the number of fatalities since May 1.



A PTI tally of figures announced by different states and union territories, as of 9.15 PM, showed the number of confirmed cases having risen further to 2,28,038 and the death toll to 6,557. This marked a record increase of more than 10,600 cases in the last 24 hours and a spike of 334 fatalities.



The count of recoveries has also risen to over 1.12 lakh, still leaving close to 1.10 lakh active cases across the country. The cases have been rising sharply, by 8,000 or more, for several days now.



The tally showed that at least 19 states now have their tallies of confirmed cases in four or more digits, as against just nine on May 1. Also, three states now have five-digit tallies, as against only Maharashtra in that category on May 1.



While Delhi and Gujarat already have their tallies running into five digits, at least three other states (Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh) have total confirmed cases of more than 9,000.



The states and union territories with four-digit or bigger tallies now include Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Besides, Jharkhand and Chhattishgarh have over 800 cases each.



The states that had four-digit or bigger tallies on May 1 itself included Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.



In this period, Maharashtra's tally has actually grown from about 11,000 to more than 80,000, while that of Delhi has also risen manifold from about 3,700 to more than 26,000 and Gujarat from about 4,700 to over 19,000.