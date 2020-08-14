Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 1,000 Covid-19 Deaths in 24 Hours, 64,553 Cases Take Count to 24.6 Lakh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India has recorded 64,553 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to above 24.6 lakh. With over 1,000 fatalities reported on Thursday, the country's death toll surged to 48,144. India is the third most affected country by number of infections and has the fourth highest death toll.
The five most affected Indian states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (560,126), Tamil Nadu (314,520), Andhra Pradesh (264,000), Karnataka (196,494), and Delhi (1,49,460). The government says that the increased infections should be looked at in respect to increased testing, as over 8.3 lakh samples were collected in a day.
A sample taken from the surface of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern city of Shenzhen from Brazil, as well as samples of outer packaging of frozen Ecuadorian shrimp sold in the…
Aug 14, 2020 10:00 am (IST)
Kailash Kund Yatra Cancelled in 2020 | The annual pilgrimage to the holy Kailash Kund lake located at an altitude of 14,700 feet has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday. Read more here.
Aug 14, 2020 9:49 am (IST)
Karnataka's Covid-19 Tally | Karnataka's Covid tally breached the 2 lakh-mark with 6,706 new infections, even as 1.2 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said on Thursday. The state's Covid tally presently stands at 2,03,200.
Aug 14, 2020 9:38 am (IST)
Spike of 64,000+ Cases in 24 Hours | A spike of 64,553 cases and 1,007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the country rises to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Aug 14, 2020 9:24 am (IST)
'Simba' Born in Assam Zoo Amid Covid-19 | The Assam State Zoo-cum Botanical garden has been shut for visitors since March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic but the birth of Simba on June 9 brought the keepers of the zoo back on their toes. Read more here.
Groups of up to five were allowed to crowd to watch musician Sam Fender from one of 500 raised metal platforms at the the arena in Gosforth Park, Newcastle in northern England.
Aug 14, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
Mexico's Potential Covid-19 Vaccine | A potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University will be produced in Mexico if its advanced trials are successful and it receives regulatory approval, the government said Thursday. President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said the agreement with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which also provides for production in Argentina, should result in a vaccine that the government would provide free starting in the first quarter of 2021.
Aug 14, 2020 9:02 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Inclusive Vaccine Strategy | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today called for a clearly-defined, inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution.
India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations.
It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive & equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution.
North Korea Lifts Lockdown in Major City | North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lifted a lockdown in a major city near the border with South Korea where thousands had been quarantined for weeks over coronavirus worries, state media said Friday.
Aug 14, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Covid-19 in Maharashtra Prisons | A total 1,000 prisoners and 292 jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in prisons across Maharashtra so far. Six prisoners have died of the disease, said the State Prison Department.
Aug 14, 2020 8:54 am (IST)
Locals Beat up Health Worker in Punjab | Locals beat up a health worker when he went to a village in Dehlon Police Station area, Ludhiana, Punjab to motivate symptomatic people to get tested for COVID-19, yesterday. ASI Narendra Pal Singh said, "He is undergoing treatment. Action will be taken after recording his statement."
Aug 14, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
Vaishno Devi Yatra to Resume from Aug 16 | The Vaishno Devi Yatra will resume from August 16, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to Covid-19. A local in Katra says, "Only 500 pilgrims will be allowed per day. The government should allow more people with a condition that they produce coronavirus negative certificate."
Aug 14, 2020 8:50 am (IST)
Mizoram's Coronavirus Cases | The total COVID-19 cases in Mizoram rises to 657, including 343 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 314: Government of Mizoram.
Aug 14, 2020 8:47 am (IST)
Hospital Rates for Admission in Lucknow | Chief Medical Officer Lucknow, RP Singh issues hospital rates for per day of admission in the wake of Covid-19. Rs 10,000 for isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen, Rs 15,000 for ICU without need for ventilaor care and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care.
File photo (Reuters)
The chief medical officer of Lucknow, RP Singh, meanwhile issues hospital rates for per day of admission in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The administration has capped rates at Rs 10,000 for isolation beds, including supportive care and oxygen, Rs 15,000 for ICU without need for ventilator care and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care.
India's caseload of coronavirus cases neared the 24-lakh mark with the country reporting its biggest single-day spike in the new Covid-19 cases. India on August 13 reported its highest single-day tally of confirmed cases with the health ministry recording an addition of 66,999 new cases to India's Covid-19 tally, taking the country's total cases tally to over 23.96 lakh. These cases were reported on Wednesday.