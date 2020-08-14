Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 1,000 Covid-19 Deaths in 24 Hours, 64,553 Cases Take Count to 24.6 Lakh

File photo (Reuters)



The chief medical officer of Lucknow, RP Singh, meanwhile issues hospital rates for per day of admission in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The administration has capped rates at Rs 10,000 for isolation beds, including supportive care and oxygen, Rs 15,000 for ICU without need for ventilator care and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care.



India's caseload of coronavirus cases neared the 24-lakh mark with the country reporting its biggest single-day spike in the new Covid-19 cases. India on August 13 reported its highest single-day tally of confirmed cases with the health ministry recording an addition of 66,999 new cases to India's Covid-19 tally, taking the country's total cases tally to over 23.96 lakh. These cases were reported on Wednesday.