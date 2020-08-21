Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Testing in India Has Increased to More Than 9 Lakh Samples Per Day, Says Govt

The number of tests performed for coronavirus have increased steeply, the union health ministry has said, saying that more than 9 lakh tests are now being conducted daily. This is bolstered with all States/UTs testing more than 140 tests/day/million population as advised by WHO, it has said.
The total number of coronavirus cases had shot up to 28,36,925 by Thursday, with 53,866 deaths. India logged a record 69,652 cases of coronavirus in a day with 977 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. A total of 20,96,664 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 73.90 per cent, the ministry said on Thursday.
Aug 21, 2020 9:16 am (IST)
Testing Update | Total number of samples tested up to 20th August is 3,34,67,237 including 8,05,985 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Aug 21, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
Siliguri observes bi-weekly lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Aug 21, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
Gehlot Announces Additional Honorarium for Medical Staff | To encourage doctors and nursing staff working in COVID care hospitals, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced to give additional honorarium to them. The decision was taken in a corona review meeting on Thursday. The chief minister gave directions to give additional honorarium to doctors and nursing staff of ICU and wards of COVID care hospitals for providing good care to patients, it said
Aug 21, 2020 8:37 am (IST)
Virus Spike in South Korea Capital May be Spreading | South Korea has reported 324 new cases of the coronavirus, its highest single day total since early March as the recent surge of Covid-19 in the greater capital area now appears to be spreading nationwide. Friday was the eighth consecutive day that South Korea has reported a triple-digit daily increase, for an eight-day total of 1,900 infections. Most of the recent new cases have been in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region.
Aug 21, 2020 8:25 am (IST)
‘We Can Manage Virus’: WHO Says Complete Lockdowns Not Required as Europe Frets Over Covid-19 Spikes | Rise in coronavirus infections in European countries caused alarm but the World Health Organization (WHO) said the continent should be able to fight the pandemic without reimposing full lockdowns. While Italy registered 845 new cases on Thursday, its highest daily tally since May, France reported 4,700 fresh infections -- a massive increase on the previous day. While Spain's daily increases topped even those of France, Germany was examining its own resurgence. READ MORE
Aug 21, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Testing Increases to 9L Tests/Day: Govt | Testing in India has steeply increased to more than 9 lakh tests per day. This is bolstered with all States/UTs testing more than 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO): Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Aug 21, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Defer Bihar Polls Amid Pandemic: Yashwant Sinha | Former Union minister and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) convenor Yashwant Sinha joined a host of political leaders to seek postponement of the Bihar assembly polls in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Polls are due in the months of October-November in the state, which has, till date, witnessed 1.15 lakh Covid-19 cases, including 574 fatalities. The Election Commission, however, has not made any official announcement about the poll schedule.
As part of emergency measures, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also ordered a complete ban on all gatherings, except weddings and funerals, across the state till August 31.
Aug 21, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Corona Facts | What is the age group in which Covid-19 spreads?
Aug 21, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Pfizer Looks at Vaccine with Fewest Side Effects | Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will take its Covid-19 vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into final-stage testing. Pfizer researchers compared data from early-stage testing of two vaccine candidates. Both revved immune systems similarly, and neither caused severe side effects. Final testing of Pfizer's lead candidate has begun as researchers recruit about 30,000 people in the US and other countries. It's one of a handful of experimental vaccines to reach end-stage tests around the world.
Aug 21, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Goa CM Pramod Sawant met and interacted with patients who had recovered from Covid-19 from across the state. They informed him that there is still discrimination in society. In the coming days, the state government will not only try to control the disease but also remove this discrimination.
Aug 21, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
Odisha Tally Rises to Over 70K | Odisha's Covid-19 caseload crosses the 70,000-mark as 2,898 more people test positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities take the state's coronavirus death toll to 380, says a health official. The fresh infections reported from all the 30 districts have taken the state's Covid-19 tally to 70,020.
Aug 21, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
Idol makers in Delhi, preparing idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, say their business is affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the number of total COVID-19 cases globally has surged past 263,000 in a day, while over 6,500 patients have died in the same period of time, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) data said. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at 22,256,220, while the global death count is 782,456.
Amid the rising coronavirus cases, the Punjab government on Thursday announced a weekend lockdown in all 167 cities and towns in the state and increased the night curfew period by two hours.
The announcement came on a day the state saw its biggest single-day spike of 1,741 cases, taking the tally to 37,824. Thirty-seven more fatalities were also recorded in the state and the death toll now stands at 957.
The weekend lockdown, which was in force earlier only in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala, has now been extended to all the cities and towns in the state. The night curfew will be from 7pm till 5am instead of the earlier 9pm to 5am duration in all cities and towns. The measures will come into effect from Friday.