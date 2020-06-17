Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Asian Infra Investment Bank to Loan India $750 Million to Fight Covid-19; Life-Saving Dexamethasone Steroid Offers Hope

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The World Health Organization has welcomed the initial clinical trial results from the UK that show dexamethasone, a low-cost corticosteroid, can be lifesaving for patients who are critically ill with Covid-19. The commonly available drug offers hope of better chance of survival even as nations grapple with new outbreaks and spiking death tolls from the coronavirus.
India's COVID-19 death toll has meanwhile crossed 10,000 and the Centre has scaled up the daily testing capacity to three lakh samples. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday also initiated his sixth round of consultations with chief ministers in three months.
Jun 17, 2020 9:04 am (IST)
2 New Cases in Nagaland | Two new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Nagaland, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 181 including 78 active cases and 103 recovered, says Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
Jun 17, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
AIIB Approves $750 Mn Loan to India | The Asian Infra Investment Bank approves loan worth $750 million to India to fight against Covid-19 pandemic.
Jun 17, 2020 8:52 am (IST)
Mexico Records 3rd Highest Daily Deaths | Even as Mexico announced plans for reopening churches and religious events, the country posts near-record numbers of newly confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19. The Health Department reports confirmed cases rise by 4,599, the second-highest daily increase to date, to reach an accumulates total of 1,54,863. Deaths rise by 730, the third-highest daily confirmation number, after one-day increases of 1,092 and 816 earlier this month. Those death tolls rivals those of the United States.
Jun 17, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
To define containment zones with large outbreaks of Covid-19 cases and activities to be done in containment zones, District Technical Committees headed by Civil Surgeons have been constituted to demarcate exact boundaries of specific area in all districts: Punjab Government.
The White House has launched an initiative to quickly manufacture millions of doses of COVID vaccines, once the Food and Drug Administration approves one or more formulations.
Jun 17, 2020 8:37 am (IST)
Beijing Airports Cancel 1,255 Flights | Beijing cancels at least 1,255 inbound and outbound flights, representing nearly 70 percent of all services, reports the state-run People's Daily, as fears grow over a new coronavirus outbreak. City officials urge residents not to leave the city, and several provinces have quarantined travellers from Beijing after more than 130 new cases were confirmed in the capital in recent days.
Jun 17, 2020 8:22 am (IST)
Infection Growth in Delhi is Exponential: Niti Aayog | Niti Aayog chief Amitabh Kant says growth of Covid-19 infection in Delhi is exponential. Growth trends in top 15 districts indicate an increase in Kolkata, Palghar and Hyderabad, says Kant.
Jun 17, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
Australia Accuses China and Russia of Virus Disinformation | China and Russia are using the heightened anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic to undermine Western democracies by spreading disinformation online, says Australia's foreign minister. The disinformation contributed to a 'climate of fear and division' when the world needed cooperation and understanding, Foreign Minister Marise Payne says in a speech at the Australian National University. Payne refers to a European Union commission report last week that said "foreign actors and certain third countries, in particular Russia and China" are flooding Europe with "targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns."
Jun 17, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Dexamethasone is a steroid that has been used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in a range of conditions, including inflammatory disorders and certain cancers. It has been listed on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines since 1977 in multiple formulations, and is currently off-patent and affordably available in most countries.
Jun 17, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
Dexamethasone Found to Save 1 in 3 Gravest Covid-19 Patients | Giving low doses of the generic steroid drug dexamethasone to patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 reduced death rates by around a third among those with the most severe cases of infection, showed a trial data. The results, described as a "major breakthrough" by scientists leading the UK-led clinical trial known as RECOVERY, suggest the drug should immediately become standard care in patients treated in hospital with the pandemic disease. READ MORE
Jun 17, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
Maharashtra government admits data discrepancy in Covid-19 management in view of the missing deaths issue. In an exclusive conversation with CNN News18, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta says the state government had noticed data discrepancy, and had hence ordered the district administrations to reconcile information immediately. The government issued orders to district administrations on June 11. The government attributes both rise in the number of deaths and the sudden spike in the number of recoveries 2 days ago, to data reconciliation. Maharashtra recovery rate had jumped above 50 per cent days ago.
Jun 17, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
Ramp Up Testing in Delhi: ICMR Tells Health Secy | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) writes to the Union Health Secretary for need to ramp-up Covid-19 testing in Delhi, and asks for more procurement of rapid antigen test kits.
Jun 17, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
Dexamethasone - A Lifesaving Scientific Breakthrough: WHO | The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulates the UK government, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough.
Jun 17, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
WHO will coordinate a meta-analysis to increase our overall understanding of the intervention. WHO clinical guidance will be updated to reflect how and when Dexamethasone should be used in Covid-19.
Jun 17, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
Dexamethasone is 1st Drug to Show Effect on Patients Requiring Ventilator Support: WHO | The benefit of Dexamethasone was only seen in patients seriously ill with Covid-19, and was not observed in patients with milder disease. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says, it is the first treatment to have shown effect in reducing mortality in patients with Covid-19 who require oxygen or ventilator support.
Jun 17, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
What is Dexamethasone and How Has it Improved Survival Chances of Covid-19 Patients | It is a low-cost steroid that is available widely, including in India. It is known to be used to treat inflammations and conditions such as arthritis, blood disorders, lupus, allergic reactions and skin conditions. India has not officially recommended its use so far. Researchers from the University of Oxford have said that Dexamethasone, a low-cost steroid is improving survival chances of Covid-19 patients. These were the results from a randomised trial and a detailed paper will be published on it soon. READ MORE
Jun 17, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
WHO Welcomes Results Saying Dexamethasone Reduces Mortality | The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes the initial clinical trial results from the United Kingdom (UK) that show dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, can be lifesaving for patients who are critically ill with Covid-19. For patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one-third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one-fifth, according to preliminary findings shared with WHO.
Jun 17, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
Vande Bharat Mission | The second flight of Air India takes off from Auckland airport, carrying 217 stranded Indians from New Zealand.
Delhi Records 437 Deaths, Highest in a Single Day | The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi surges to 1,837 a massive jump of 437 deaths being reported in a day, the largest number of fatalities being recorded in one day. While 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the city to over 44,000-mark, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.
Jun 17, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
People of Indore have followed guidelines of Covid-19 lockdown, so the chain of transmission has been broken. It's a good thing and people should continue to practice social distancing, and also take other precautionary measures, says Mahendra Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Madhya Pradesh.
Jun 17, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Jodhpur railway division prepares 150 isolation coaches for northwestern railway zone of which 50 are for Jodhpur. The coaches have been modified according to standard design, says Gopal Sharma, Public Relations Officer, Jodhpur Railway Division.
Jun 17, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
44 New Cases in Indore | 44 more people test positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 4,134. Death toll in the district stands at 182: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore district.
Jun 17, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Death Toll Crosses 10,000-mark | India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 10,000 as the Centre scales up the daily testing capacity to three lakh samples and Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiates his sixth round of consultations with chief ministers in three months laying emphasis on both life and livelihood. According to a PTI tally, based on reports from states, there have been 10,057 deaths with Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi accounting for 70 per cent of the fatalities.
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy on June 16, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Dexamethasone reduced deaths by 35% in patients who needed treatment with breathing machines and by 20% in those only needing supplemental oxygen, researchers in England said. It did not appear to help less ill patients.
Britain is making dexamethasone available to patients on the country’s National Health Service. The UK Department of Health said the drug had been approved to treat all hospitalized COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen, effective immediately. It said the UK had stockpiled enough to treat 200,000 patients.
“It’s on almost every pharmacy shelf in every hospital, it’s available throughout the world, and it’s very cheap,” said Peter Horby of Oxford University, one of the leaders of the trial that randomly assigned 2,104 patients to get the drug and compared them with 4,321 patients getting only usual care.
Since the virus emerged in China late last year and spread worldwide, there have been more than 8 million confirmed cases and over 440,000 deaths.
The US death toll has exceeded 116,700, according to Johns Hopkins University. That surpasses the number of Americans who died in World War I, when 116,516 were killed — although both tolls are far from precise.
The US has the most confirmed infections and deaths from COVID-19 in the world, and as parts of the economy have reopened in recent weeks, cases have surged in places like Texas, Arizona and Florida, where the virus has sidelined some members of a US team that tracks hurricanes.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Countries that appeared to have largely contained the virus are seeing new outbreaks.
In China, authorities locked down a third neighborhood in Beijing to contain an outbreak that has infected more than 100 people. Most of the cases have been linked to the capital’s Xinfadi wholesale food market, and people lined up for massive testing of anyone who had visited in the past two weeks or come in contact with them.
New Zealand, which hadn’t seen a new case in three weeks, was investigating after two women who flew in from London to see a dying parent were allowed to leave quarantine and drive halfway across the country before they were tested and found to be positive.
The reemergence of the virus in the country once praised for how it handled infections raised the specter that international air travel could trigger a fresh wave of contagion just as countries are reopening airports to stimulate tourism.