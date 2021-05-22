Coronavirus LIVE Updates: White Fungus Not as Dangerous as Black, Says Delhi Doc, Advises to Wash Masks Daily

The cases of mucormycosis, or what is commonly known as the black fungus, are on the rise in India with over 7,000 cases and more than 200 deaths being reported from across the country amid the COVID…
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Black fungus or mucormycosis has emerged as a new challenge for India amid the Covid-19 pandemic. While doctors have repeatedly been stressing that steroids for treatment of the virus shouldn’t be taken without consultation with a doctor, cases have been emerging across state. Agra confirmed its first cases a day ago and district magistrate Prabhu N Singh said that five more suspected patients of fungal infection are under treatment. “A 53-year-old diabetic woman, first confirmed case of mucormycosis, has been admitted to Sarojini Naidu Medical College,” he added.
Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Delhi’s LNJP Hospital, has advised people to avoid consuming eatables refrigerated for days and wash masks daily. “Fungus grows in cramped and humid spaces so keep ensure that your surroundings are cleaned regularly. Eat fresh fruits and let sunlight in your house,” the doctor added. Speaking about the new concern of white fungus, Kumar said, “White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as black fungus. The treatment for the latter can continue for 1-1.5 months, hence early diagnosis is critical. Don’t take steroids to treat Covid-19 without consulting your doctor.”
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19.32 crore. The Union Health Ministry said 6,63,353 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose on Friday, and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive. The 92,73,550 beneficiaries include 11,83,124 from Rajasthan, 10,60,702 from Bihar, 8,85,881 from Delhi, 6,82,744 from Maharashtra, 9,60,032 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,71,800 from Haryana and 6,02,691 from Gujarat .
While India reported a drop in daily COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days, the total number of coronavirus infections recorded in April and May so far stand 34 per cent higher than the total cases…
DU's Mata Sundri College Loses Two Teachers to Covid-19 Within 5 Days | Delhi University's Mata Sundri College for Women has lost two faculty members to Covid-19 within a span of five days, its principal Harpreet Kaur said Friday. Chetan Jassal, an assistant professor in the commerce department of the college, succumbed to the virus on Monday, while Dr Amarjit Kaur, an assistant professor in the Punjabi department, died Friday morning, the principal said. Chetan Jassal's husband had also lost his battle to the infection about a week ago. College principal Harpreet Kaur said, "It is very sad. Losing a faculty member shakes your heart since you have been associated with them for such a long time."
The government has asked social media companies to immediately remove any content from their platform that uses or refers to the term Indian variant’ of coronavirus, to curb misinformation around…
Madhya Pradesh Reports 4384 New Cases, 79 deaths
#COVID19 | Madhya Pradesh reported 4384 new cases, 79 deaths and 9405 recoveries yesterday— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021
Case tally 7,57,119
Active cases 67,625 pic.twitter.com/0j4VyEY0Ln
IMF Proposes USD 50 Billion Global Vaccination Plan | The International Monetary Fund has proposed a USD 50 billion global vaccination plan that would cover at least 40 per cent of the global population by the end of 2021 and at least 60 per cent by the first half of 2022. With strong and coordinated action nowand with little in terms of financing relative to the outsized benefitsthe world can durably exit this unprecedented health and economic crisis, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in her address to the G20 Health Summit. For some time, we have been warning of dangerous divergence of economic fortunes. It will only worsen as the gap widens between wealthy countries that have access to vaccines and poor countries that do not, she said. IMF, she said building on the work of the WHO, World Bank, Gavi, African Union and others, has proposed targets, estimates financing requirements, and lays out pragmatic action, which has three broad elements.
White Fungus Not as Dangerous as Black Fungus, Says Doc.
White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as black fungus. The treatment for the latter can continue for 1-1.5 months hence early diagnosis is critical. Don't take steroids to treat #COVID19 without consulting your doctor: Dr Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP Hospital, Delhi (21.05) pic.twitter.com/GUe5u7AdJ6— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021
Strictly Follow COVID Restrictions: Gehlot to People | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 restrictions being implemented to prevent the spread of the disease. He said strict measures like Public Discipline Fortnight, Pandemic Red Alert and Public Discipline Lockdown' by the state government to stop the spread of the virus have started showing results, but the infection rate and mortality rate is still worrying. "In such a situation, we have to maintain the restraint and discipline in social behavior continuously, besides following the lockdown more strictly. Only then will we be able to reduce the danger of COVID-19," Gehlot said in a statement.
DDC Delivers Over 2,300 Oxygen Concentrators to Delhi Govt Hospitals | Tech-based solutions and selfless contribution of several individuals and organisations saw Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a premier think-tank of the Delhi government, deliver over 2,300 oxygen concentrators to several government hospitals here, a statement said. The DDC has been coordinating with donors wanting to support the Delhi government's COVID-19 response amid the second wave of the pandemic, it said.
The weekly vaccination numbers have crashed below one crore this week for the first time since early March, dropping to just around 93 lakh — the lowest over the last ten weeks.
Total Vaccination Crosses 19.32 Crore | The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19.32 crore. It said 6,63,353 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose on Friday, and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
22 Die of Suspected Covid in 20 Days in Jharkhand Village | Twenty-two deaths in 20 days were reported from a tribal-dominated village in Jharkhand's Palamu district prompting the authorities to order a probe to ascertain the reasons behind it, officials said on Friday. The deaths in Sua Kaudia village under Medininagar police station were suspected to be due to Covid-19 but the victims allegedly did not get any treatment. This follows similar deaths in Hazaribag district of the state where the administration has constituted a team to investigate 10 fatalities in a span of 12 days at village Khutra near Ichak Bazar.
Army Sets Up Covid Isolation Centre at Pathankot Within 48 Hours | The Army has setup a COVID isolation centre for civilians in Punjab's Pathankot in just 48 hours, officials said on Friday. The 50-bed centre was necessitated by surging cases of coronavirus in Pathankot, they said. Set up at the district sports stadium at Lamini within 48 hours of receiving a request by the civil administration, the centre would help those COVID patients who are unable to isolate at home due to presence of senior citizens, pregnant women or children, said Sanyam Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Pathankot. The centre has been equipped by the Army and would be staffed by civil medical staff.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 19,32,97,222, according to the provisional report updated till 8 pm. The total of 19,32,97,222 include 97,37,237 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,89,893 HCWs who have taken the second dose. It also includes 1,48,63,770 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 83,05,152 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 92,73,550 individuals in the 18-44 years of age group who have received the first dose.
Besides, 6,01,86,416 and, 96,79,427 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while, 5,63,74,895 and 1,81,86,882 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose. As on day-126 of the vaccination drive (21st May), a total of 13,83,358 vaccine doses were given. The ministry said 12,05,727 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,77,631 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 PM. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
