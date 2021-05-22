Coronavirus LIVE Updates: White Fungus Not as Dangerous as Black, Says Delhi Doc, Advises to Wash Masks Daily

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Black fungus or mucormycosis has emerged as a new challenge for India amid the Covid-19 pandemic. While doctors have repeatedly been stressing that steroids for treatment of the virus shouldn’t be taken without consultation with a doctor, cases have been emerging across state. Agra confirmed its first cases a day ago and district magistrate Prabhu N Singh said that five more suspected patients of fungal infection are under treatment. “A 53-year-old diabetic woman, first confirmed case of mucormycosis, has been admitted to Sarojini Naidu Medical College,” he added.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Delhi’s LNJP Hospital, has advised people to avoid consuming eatables refrigerated for days and wash masks daily. “Fungus grows in cramped and humid spaces so keep ensure that your surroundings are cleaned regularly. Eat fresh fruits and let sunlight in your house,” the doctor added. Speaking about the new concern of white fungus, Kumar said, “White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as black fungus. The treatment for the latter can continue for 1-1.5 months, hence early diagnosis is critical. Don’t take steroids to treat Covid-19 without consulting your doctor.”

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19.32 crore. The Union Health Ministry said 6,63,353 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose on Friday, and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive. The 92,73,550 beneficiaries include 11,83,124 from Rajasthan, 10,60,702 from Bihar, 8,85,881 from Delhi, 6,82,744 from Maharashtra, 9,60,032 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,71,800 from Haryana and 6,02,691 from Gujarat .